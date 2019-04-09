‘Teen Mom OG’ To Include Taylor Selfridge, Relationship With Cory Wharton Will Be Documented

Teen Mom OG is coming back for another season, but with one less cast member. While Bristol Palin won’t be doing another season of the show, Taylor Selfridge will be featured alongside her boyfriend, Cory Wharton. According to Us Weekly, the couple’s relationship will be documented on the show this upcoming season.

Cheyenne Floyd is a main cast member on the show. She and Cory have a daughter together and their co-parenting relationship was documented on the show last season. Taylor and Cheyenne have been introduced and Taylor has also met Cory and Cheyenne’s daughter, Ryder.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Taylor opened up about her relationship with Cheyenne, saying, “We both understand that there has to be mutual respect for each other and her and I are cordial.”

“I met Cheyenne over a year ago so it wasn’t new to me to see her. Of course it’s somewhat awkward but her and I have talked, and there’s no drama between us.”

Taylor revealed that she attended Ryder’s birthday party earlier this month and that it was great. Of course, that means she had to meet Cheyenne’s family as well, but according to the reality show star things went well.

“Cheyenne’s family was really nice to me and made me feel comfortable.”

Taylor explained that people “want there to be drama,” but there isn’t any. This is great for everyone involved.

Cory and Taylor know each other from another MTV reality show Ex on the Beach. The two appeared on the show on Season 1. The two briefly dated and in early 2019, they rekindled their romance.

Taylor explained that things between her and Cory are “going really great” at the moment. In regards to future plans, however, Taylor admitted that she doesn’t know “what the future holds.” However, for now, things are going well.

Teen Mom OG is set to air sometime later this year. While Taylor will be a new addition to the show, fans are still waiting to hear if another main cast member will be added to the new season. Bristol Palin shocked fans when she took to social media to announce she was leaving the show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bristol explained that the show “wasn’t a fit” for her.

While it is unclear if another cast member will be added to the show, it seems that the other cast members, including Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd, will be back. It is unknown when the new season of Teen Mom OG will air on MTV.