Khloe Kardashian Trolled Over ‘Photoshop Fail’ That Gave Her Extra Fingers

Khloe appeared to suffer from a new Photoshop fail on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian is feeling the heat once again from her Instagram followers who believe they’ve spotted a bizarre “Photoshop fail” in a new snap she shared with her millions of fans on April 8. As reported by Cosmopolitan, the new photos showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posing for the camera when she attended Diana Ross’s birthday party last month.

Sharing the photo with her close to 91 million followers, The Inquisitr previously reported that the snap showed her rocking a plunging long gold dress and a large blonde curly wig on her head. But despite the over-the-top hairpiece, it was actually Khloe’s hands that fans were more focused on in the comments.

Several social media users accused the reality star of having the photo edited as it appeared that she had more than five fingers on both hands.

The upload appeared to show Kardashian with what looked like six fingers on her left hand and several more on her right. Though it could have been a shadow effect that appeared to give the star more than the average amount of digits or a blur effect as she moved her hands, her followers were pretty quick to point out the oddity online.

“What’s going on with her hands?” one Instagram user asked, while another commented on Khloe’s photo, “Girl has 14 fingers.”

Capital FM reported that others then chimed in on the apparent Photoshop fail, with another commenting, “How many fingers?” as another asked, “Why those fingers look so weird?”

Kardashian hasn’t publicly commented on whether or not her new upload had been edited, but the latest comments aren’t the only controversy that stemmed from her appearance at Ross’s birthday event back in March.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Kardashian was largely criticized online for the large blonde curly wig she sported to the birthday party after a number of social media users accused her of cultural appropriation.

However, the mom of one didn’t let all the criticism get to her as Khloe told her followers that she’d been keeping the wig on her head even after the event because she loved it so much.

“Last night was so much fun… I obviously had a lot of fun but my wig that’s inspired by Miss Ross, I just didn’t have the energy to take it off,” Kardashian told her fans in a video posted to Instagram Stories after the event on March 27.

“So, I am going to be wearing this today,” Khloe then continued, adding, “It’s a little crazy and I know the party theme is over but it’s fun.”

The star also made it pretty clear that she wasn’t too worried about all the backlash as she told her fans, “I love this hair.”