‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Will Have A Zombie That Could Affect The Entire TWD Universe

'Let's just say this walker will open a universe of possibilities for our storytelling,' one of the co-showrunners for 'Fear' revealed.

As fans wait for Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead to arrive, the series showrunner has just hinted at a new zombie that will affect the entire Walking Dead universe.

According to Insider, Fear the Walking Dead‘s co-showrunner, Ian Goldberg, has hinted at one of the infected that will appear in Season 5 will open up a world of possibilities across the franchise.

“There will be one walker, in particular, I have to be careful saying this around [The Walking Dead universe chief content officer] Scott [Gimple],” Goldberg said at AMC Networks’ annual summit in New York City.

“Let’s just say this walker will open a universe of possibilities for our storytelling.”

Goldberg was unwilling to expand on this admission and it has already got fans speculating on what he meant. As Insider points out, it could mean that the Whisperers are set to appear in Fear the Walking Dead and that is how the storytelling will be expanded upon.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

However, some fans are speculating that it could mean a mutant member of the infected, something that was teased at in The Walking Dead before the communities realized that people were walking among the undead while wearing masks made out of walkers. The idea of a mutant walker is a tantalizing prospect and one that ignited much discussion in fans of the TV series who had no idea about the Whisperers, which originated from the comic books series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based.

While mutants walkers didn’t end up occurring in The Walking Dead, it is possible it could be explored in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead — especially considering the latest trailer has shown that the group will be in a high radiation area. In fact, one moment in the trailer even shows someone in a hazmat suit, indicating that people are moving through this area, or even looking for mutations.

Of course, there are many other ways that one of the infected could send ripples through the Walking Dead universe and fans will just have to wait until June to find out more. However, Goldberg also suggested that the aircraft seen in the Season 5 trailer is also something viewers should pay attention to.

“You do see in that trailer a glimpse of an airplane, and you’re going to see more of that. The plane is sort of emblematic of the lengths that our group will go to to help people out in the world.”

However, it is unclear whether the aircraft and the infected that Goldberg pointed out are a part of a related storyline in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on June 2 at 9 p.m.