Former New York Prosecutor Adam Citron Says Lori Loughlin Is Treating Court Like ‘A Red Carpet Affair’

Today, former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman took accountability for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. In addition to accepting a plea deal, she apologized for her actions and the opportunities she may have taken away from other hard working students deserving a spot in college. Fuller House star Lori Loughlin is also a suspect in the bribery scheme, but has not yet admitted any guilt. Her and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of agreeing to pay thousands of dollars in bribes to get their daughters, 19-year-old Olivia Jade and 20-year-old Isabella, recruited for the USC crew team. Nevertheless, the high school the girls attended claims neither girl ever participated in the crew team, according to Fox News.

Loughlin’s name is so far missing from the list of guilty pleas from 14 other celebrity parents suspected to be involved in the admissions scam. Prior to entering a Massachusetts court last week to face charges, Loughlin was all smiles and even took the time to sign autographs for fans gathered outside. Thus far, the actress isn’t acting like someone facing possible jail time.

Lori Loughlin doesn’t seem to realize she might go to jail https://t.co/qWd9Co9Bay pic.twitter.com/geu7DlzVkB — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 4, 2019

According to former New York state prosecutor Adam Citron, her behavior isn’t doing her any behaviors. In an interview with Fox, Citron gave his take on the case and emphasized that it would be prudent for Loughlin to begin showing remorse, or at least pretend to while in the public eye. He went on to state that the future looks bleak for the actress if she doesn’t alter her behavior and begin taking things seriously.

“The optics look horrible for Lori Loughlin. The court wants to see that you’re taking this seriously, that you’re remorseful, that you’re accountable for your actions and not treating it like it’s a concert. It’s a very serious proceeding with serious charges with a lot of ramifications. It’s very serious – she should not have been treating this like it was a red carpet affair. She feels unquenchable – she’s not taking this seriously. If I was her attorney, I would not be happy with how she acted.”

When approached by reporters asking her questions regarding the scandal last week, Loughlin was friendly but said she couldn’t talk about the case. She nor Giannulli have made an official comment to the press in regards to the case so far.

Meanwhile, their YouTuber daughter Olivia Jade has stayed off her once active social media platforms in wake of the scandal.