Julianne Hough Wears Sultry, Silk Black Dress In Latest Instagram Post, Encourages Fans To ‘Stay Curious’

America’s Got Talent host Julianne Hough is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

Hough, 30, posted a series of photos of herself in what appears to be a yard on Monday. In one photo, Hough is makeup-free while her short, blond haircut covers a part of her face. The post shows the Dancing With the Stars alum kneeling and facing the camera. Hough’s caption offers words of wisdom, as she encourages her 4.5 million followers to “stay curious” at any age, and to “listen to as many perspectives as possible.” The photo received more than 8,000 likes and more than 30 comments from Hough’s followers.

“Yes yes yes!” one follower exclaimed. “Your content, words, and vibes are resonating with me even more than usual!!”

“BEAUTIFUL!!!” another fan wrote.

The Footloose star has been posting many selfies of herself with a fresh face as of late. On Tuesday, April 2, Hough shared photos of herself with no makeup, her blond hair pushed back, and wearing a black crop top and jeans, The week prior, she donned workout gear and a ponytail as she posted photos and a video wishing her dog, Harley, whom she referred to as her “angel baby,” a happy birthday.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hough shared with her Instagram followers how much she loves to have days where she can wear a bare face. The star shared a selfie on April 3 wearing a grey bra as the sun shined on her glowing skin.

“The best days are the ones spent with no makeup on, in workout clothes, at home with loved ones,” the Rock of Ages star captioned on Instagram.

According to Women’s Health, fans were stunned to see how amazing Hough’s skin appeared. In the past, Hough has been transparent about her struggles with acne, even appearing on multiple commercials for Proactiv as one of their ambassadors. She reportedly credits using the brand as part of her morning routine and as a part of her skin’s success.

Loading...

Us Weekly reports that the dancer also credits health and fitness for her overall glow and stunning body. In addition to promoting an active lifestyle, Hough told the publication in March that practicing mindfulness, spirituality, and self-care has helped her to keep her head on straight throughout her career. She said taking care of both her mind and body has helped her stay confident and motivated.

“You can’t look externally for other people’s approval, you have to come back in and just disconnect from that to then open back out,” she told Us.