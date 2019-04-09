Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her Bedroom Looked Like A Murder Scene After Backlash Over Nazi And Racism Comments

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star had a bloody meltdown after losing all of her podcast sponsors last year.

Stassi Schroeder is opening up about one of the hardest times of her life. In her new book, the Vanderpump Rules star detailed how she dealt with the backlash she was hit with after she made inappropriate Nazi and racism comments last year.

Radar Online posted excerpts from Schroeder’s forthcoming book, Next Level Basic, in which the Bravo star shared how she broke down when her podcast sponsors started canceling her after her insensitive remarks about the 2018 Academy Awards.

“I’m like, really sick of everyone making everything about race,” Schroeder said on her Straight Up With Stassi podcast last year, per Hollywood Life. “Everyone giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I’m like, ‘Why is always just about African Americans?'”

After Stassi made the racist comments regarding the Academy Awards, she felt the first wave of backlash. But the Vanderpump Rules star did herself in when she put a shocking Nazi caption on an Instagram post.

In her book, Stassi explained that she and her friends coined the term “Nazi chic” as a joke and that it was never intended to be offensive. But after she posted a photo of an outfit on Instagram and captioned it with the questionable term, Stassi Schroeder found out the hard way that people thought she was glorifying Nazism. Stassi revealed that as sponsors cut ties with her, she cried uncontrollably and caused herself a massive nosebleed.

“After that I lost every single sponsor, so it was basically like starting over. I have never cried so hard. I cried so hard that my nose exploded with blood and it looked like I had murdered someone in my bedroom. I know now that the things I said and wrote were and are so insensitive, and after the nose-exploding-in-blood incident, I learned to listen to other people… I wanted to start a dialogue about that, and looking back I did it in the wrong way.”

I’m going on a book tour! Come out if you can! ???? ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/UlJ0xjhJLS — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) March 15, 2019

Schroeder also explained her controversial #MeToo comments that she made on a now-deleted episode of her podcast in which it seemed as though she was shaming victims. Stassi revealed that she was trying to work out her own thoughts on #MeToo issues about how a better system needs to be in place and that she “happened to do it very publicly, and maybe not in the most enlightened way.”

Stassi wrote that within two hours of that podcast being live, 75 percent of her sponsors fired her, some of them publicly through social media.

“I didn’t have time to defend myself before it all blew up,” the Bravo star wrote.

In her book, Stassi admitted that she has now learned she shouldn’t talk about a subject until she has researched and educated herself on it. The Vanderpump Rules star admitted she is “super ignorant about so many things” but is now motivated me to learn from others.

Stassi Schroeder’s Next Level Basic will include many more secrets and stories about the reality star that fans didn’t know about. In one chapter, Stassi recalled that for a short time when she was dating Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor she was a secret member of the Church of Scientology, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Stassi Schroeder’s Next Level Basic: The Definitive basic B*tch Handbook will be available in stores on April 16.