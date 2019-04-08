‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Shares Candid, Makeup-Free Photo On Instagram

Porsha Williams is sharing with her Instagram followers that her world only revolves around her new baby girl.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 37, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Monday. In the photo, Williams is snuggling with her and fiance Dennis McKinley’s daughter, Pilar Jhena. Williams, who is known to turn up the glamour in her Instagram photos, was makeup-free as she rested with her daughter, who is currently 2-weeks-old. Williams, with her hair down in a red headband and a grey tank top, mentioned that she no longer cares about her appearance, and that “PJ” is all that matters to the new mom.

According to E! News, Williams gave birth to baby Pilar on March 22. The newborn is the Dish Nation star’s first child. Mckinley and Williams announced the birth of the couple’s baby girl in a statement that same day.

“What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ,” the new parents said in a statement, per E!.

“We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey it’s been a fantastic journey.”

According to Williams’ Instagram page, Pilar is already set to take social media by storm. In addition to posting her daughter on her account, Williams also created an Instagram page for Pilar. The photos consist of Williams and her family holding Pilar, the definition of Pilar’s name and standalone photos of the baby with her face hidden. The page currently has more than 70,000 followers since it launched on March 27.

While Williams is sharing her motherhood bliss online, many social media users are praising her after part one of the RHOA Season 11 reunion, which aired on Bravo on Sunday. The Inquisitr previously reported that the reunion involved a screaming match between Williams and NeNe Leakes. During the reunion, Williams accused the former Glee star of not being supportive of her during her pregnancy and engagement. Leakes also missed major events like Williams’ gender reveal and baby shower parties. Fans took to Twitter to side with the radio personality as the argument aired.

“GATHER HER @ Porsha4real GATHER HEEEEEERRR,” one fan tweeted.