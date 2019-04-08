Will Jax Taylor Invite His Mom To His And Brittany Cartwright’s Engagement Party Or Wedding?

Jax Taylor has been estranged from his mom for some time.

Jax Taylor’s relationship with his mom, Marie Cauchi, is still strained.

In a sneak peek via Bravo TV at the April 8 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor is seen chatting with his fiancee, Brittany Cartwright, about the guest list for their upcoming engagement party and during their conversation, Cartwright wants to know if Taylor will be asking his mom to attend.

“Your mom… Are you going to call her? Are you going to invite her?” Cartwright asks.

“No,” Taylor replies. “Not for this.”

“Knowing my mom won’t be coming to the engagement party, it does feel a little empty inside because it’s obviously my mother but I’ve barely spoken two words to my mom in the last eight months since my dad passed away,” Taylor explained during his confessional.

“Okay, I’m just re-asking because I don’t want you to regret anything,” Cartwright explains as the scene continues.

Later in the sneak peek, Taylor told cameras he was in a tricky spot and admitted that he isn’t yet sure of whether or not he will be inviting his mom to his wedding.

As fans will recall, Taylor’s dad, Ronald Cauchi, tragically died of cancer in late 2017, and Taylor felt his mother failed to accurately communicate with him about how his father’s health had taken a turn for the worse prior to his death. According to Taylor, he could’ve spent more time with his dad if he had been better kept in the loop with his father’s battle with cancer.

Taylor and Cartwright were seen getting engaged during the first episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 and as the show continues, fans will be seeing more of their wedding planning and their engagement party. As for their wedding, that will likely be featured on the show’s upcoming eighth season, as long as there is one.

Also happening in the near future for Taylor and Cartwright is the expansion of their family.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine last week, Cartwright opened up about her plans to start trying for a child soon after she and Taylor get married.

“I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids,” she said. “He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready. We’re buying a house.”

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.