Dorit Kemsley Slams Lisa Vanderpump For ‘Twisted Story’ She Allegedly Used To Get Press For Vanderpump Dogs

Dorit claims she believed Lisa was her 'close friend.'

Dorit Kemsley is completely devastated by the way in which Lisa Vanderpump, who she believed was her “close friend,” allegedly betrayed her by leaking a negative story about her decision to place her adopted dog with another family.

In the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s latest blog entry for Bravo TV, Kemsley said she could tell the information given to Radar Online had been leaked by Vanderpump because of the way in which it was written. As she explained, the story was “described in Lisa’s voice,” and included details only Vanderpump and her Vanderpump Dogs team knew.

Kemsley then told readers that Vanderpump was completely supportive of her decision to give Lucy to another family, and never said anything about returning the animal to Vanderpump Dogs.

According to Dorit, the article written about her and Lucy was “total character assassination,” and was completely “twisted” by a foundation “looking for attention.” Kemsley also said she couldn’t believe Vanderpump would purposefully allow her Vanderpump Dogs team to expose such a “demoralizing version” of the truth about her, particularly when she knew why Kemsley couldn’t keep the animal.

As Kemsley explained during an early episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, she was forced to give Lucy away because the animal nipped at her two young kids — and bit the face of her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

“Lisa V didn’t bother to call me after the Radar Online article came out like a real friend should’ve. Her silence about the article crystallized the fact that there was a clear agenda. She called TMZ to invite them to her dog center to refute a story she never leaked? The whole thing reeks of propaganda and shows how adamant she was about beneﬁting from publicity at the expense of her friend,” Kemsley ranted.

Kemsley added that if Puppy Gate was an isolated incident, she would likely have doubts in her mind about whether or not Vanderpump was truly behind the Radar Online article. However, because Vanderpump was previously accused of leaking stories to the press and manipulating storylines on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there wasn’t room for doubt in her mind.

“I don’t know how much more betrayal I can take from one person. I don’t hold grudges, but I’m also not quick to forgive for hurting my family to this degree,” she added.

To see more of Kemsley, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.