Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her ‘Dream Guest’ For New Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson revealed her “dream guest” ahead of her new talk show’s September 2019 debut, and it might not be who you expect!

Clarkson noted during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that her goal is to get Steve Carell to say yes to guesting on her talk series for one reason alone. She wants to be able to yell out his name à la the iconic scene in his film The 40-Year-Old Virgin when he screams out Clarkson’s moniker when he’s getting waxed.

“I just want to introduce him and yell his name,” Clarkson joked of duplicating the scene from the 2005 flick.

The singer and original American Idol winner revealed that although taking on this new endeavor is exciting, it is terrifying for her as well. For an entertainer who is comfortable with standing in front of thousands and performing, it is going face-to-face with an audience and the camera at the helm of her own talk show that has her fearful.

“I’m like, ‘God, I hope I don’t let people down,'” she said of her preparation for the series and what fans can expect, according to Entertainment Tonight. “But no, I’m pretty stoked about it. This whole tour that I just finished up, we did this whole live part during it and I did, I interviewed people here and there and have been working on my listening skills.”

One of my favorite moments of my life! I love you and your lovely wife! #ahhhhhhhstevecarell https://t.co/oCl6wiSRoj — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) January 8, 2018

Clarkson noted that her talk show is going to both fun and serious, noting to ET that in the pilot episode, she touches on several serious subjects, many that are important to her as a mother of four.

The series has not been given a formal premiere date as yet.

Clarkson is a mother to two biological children, River Rose and Remington Alexander Blackstock with husband Brandon. She is also a stepmother to Blackstock’s two children, Savannah and Seth, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth. Both live with Clarkson and their father.

Although Clarkson was not a mom before marrying Brandon, she said she loves becoming a stepmom to Savannah and Seth and enjoys helping them find their true interests as well as what inspires them as human beings.

The Blackstock clan lives a normal life out of the spotlight when Clarkson is not working, which she prefers. The family of six attends Savannah’s equestrian outings (she competitively rides), rock out to Ariana Grande (Seth’s favorite), and hang out with the “determined” River and Remington.

The singer performed during the American Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7 alongside Dan + Shay, singing their collaboration “Keeping Score.”

Clarkson is currently a judge on The Voice, which airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.