WWE News: Former World Champion Retires Just Hours After ‘WrestleMania 35’

After a long and historic career, the time has come to call it quits.

WrestleMania 35 was an event for the ages and one that saw a lot of title changes, plenty of carnage, and a ton of excitement, as recapped by The Inquisitr. There was even a match where one WWE superstar had his in-ring career on the line, but Triple H was able to persevere and continue on for a little while longer. Even though he ended up holding onto his wrestling career, another superstar decided to officially retire just hours after the big event.

It had been almost five full years since Batista (Dave Bautista) had stepped into a wrestling ring for a match, but he returned to face his former friend Triple H. Their No Holds Barred Match included weapons and a lot of violence, but as Batista stated on his Instagram, it was so much more than that.

Having just turned 50 back in January and having been away from the ring for quite some time, Batista has made a big name for himself in Hollywood. He’s a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy and is taking on new roles left and right.

Now, it appears as if Batista is going to carry on with making movies, as he has finished one important chapter in his life, that being his professional wrestling career. The man known as “The Animal” in WWE has officially retired from the ring.

The former six-time world champion went out there at WrestleMania 35 and fought Triple H in a match that included chairs, the steel ring steps, sledgehammers, and even a pair of pliers. The pliers were used by Triple H as he ripped Batista’s nose ring off his face and tossed it to the side.

Near the end of the match, Triple H nailed Batista with a sledgehammer and the Pedigree to pin him for the victory. This may have saved the in-ring career of Triple H, but it brought closure to that of Batista, almost 20 years after he first entered the squared circle.

It isn’t overly surprising that Batista is stepping away from WWE and the ring, as he’s getting older and he has a very successful movie career going on. He’s made a big name for himself in Hollywood and has taken on some truly serious and incredible roles.

While some may say that retirement in professional wrestling is never truly forever, this seems like it may be the end of the road for Batista in WWE. He hadn’t wrestled in five years and came back for one final big match at WrestleMania 35, which was a fitting way to call it a career.