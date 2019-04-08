‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Phyllis Gets A Shock

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, April 9, bring an opportunity for Rey, but it comes with strings attached. Plus, Phyllis works to make sure Summer doesn’t get hurt.

After learning about Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) part in helping Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) escape, Paul (Doug Davidson) fired Rey. Paul felt Rey should’ve handled the situation within the confines of the law. Even though the women were technically innocent because J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) was alive, Paul did not like how Rey circumvented the law.

Paul gives Rey an ultimatum, according to She Knows Soaps. Paul wants to provide the detective another chance, but Rey will have to toe the line if he’s going to be able to stay employed at the Genoa City Police Department. Whether or not Rey can live with the warning remains to be seen. Yet, considering that Rey is unemployed and dating Sharon with a possible baby on the way with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), he will likely appreciate having a job no matter what he has to do to keep it. Paul will watch Rey like a hawk, though, and any other missteps could mean he’s permanently removed from the GCPD.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) works to protect her daughter, according to The Inquisitr. Summer gave up a piece of her liver to get Kyle (Michael Mealor) to marry her, and she ended up saving Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life. However, Summer probably won’t be thrilled with the way Lola decides to repay the favor.

Instead of staying away from Kyle because he’s a married man, Lola offers herself to him. Kyle and Lola meet at the Club for a meal, and during their conversation, Lola offers to get a room with Kyle to further explore their relationship. Her unexpected suggestion to her ex-boyfriend is a massive departure from her previous behavior and quite shocking now that Kyle is committed to Summer.

Neither Lola nor Kyle expect Phyllis to see what is going on, but she does, and Phyllis ends up hiring somebody to spy on Kyle to make sure he doesn’t end up hurting Summer. It sounds like what Phyllis learns is more than she expected, and later this week, she’ll end up using it as leverage against the Abbotts to get revenge for her recent ouster at Jabot. While she certainly wants to protect her daughter, Phyllis also needs to protect herself.