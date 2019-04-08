‘Shameless’ Alum Emmy Rossum Flaunts ‘Natural’ Bouncy Curls On Instagram

Emmy Rossum broke the hearts of her fans everywhere when she announced Season 9 of Shameless would be her final season with the Showtime series. While in character as the role of Fiona Gallagher, Emmy is known for rocking messy and unkempt hair with no real sense of style.

When the 32-year-old actress is on the red carpet or attending a special function, she is known to wear her dark tresses smooth and straight, loose and wavy, or up in a tight bun.

Over the weekend, Emmy treated her 3.5 million Instagram followers to an unfamiliar hairstyle as she flaunted gorgeous bouncy curves. According to the caption of a photo she posted seven hours ago, the photos were a reminder to her fans not to be ashamed of their “natural textures.”

Despite only being on her Instagram profile for a handful of hours, her followers wasted no time showering the photo with just over 170,000 likes as they expressed their adoration of the bold curls in just over 1,200 comments.

Many jested that they would have no shame about flaunting their natural hair style if they had the luxury of such perfect-looking curls.

The steamy snapshot was an up-close selfie of Emmy rocking her curly brunette tresses as she accessorized with a pair of large sunglasses. The actress rocked a white top as she appeared to be soaking up the sun with several bricked buildings surrounding her.

Make-up artist Katie Jane Hughes was among one of the first to leave a comment on the snapshot. In her comment, she agreed with Emmy that natural hair textures were “worth celebrating.”

Two days ago, the Shameless alum rocked a skin-tight all-black ensemble featuring a sleeveless zip-up top and pants with high bottoms stopping at her ankles. The actress toted a tiny red purse in her hand that many of her followers couldn’t help but notice as they took to the comments to jest about how small it was.

The actress complemented her milky pale complexion with a deep red lip color that paired nicely with her red purse and the red lining on the arm holes of the top.

Rossum also treated her fans to two additional up-close snaps of herself rocking the same ensemble.

The Instagram photos featured Emmy from the bosom up allowing her to flaunt the ruby red lipstick and her curly hairstyle.

Many took to the comments of Emmy’s recent photos and begged the actress to share her secrets on how she was able to maintain her breathtaking curls.