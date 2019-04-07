Luke Perry’s Son Jack Returns To Wrestling Following the Death Of His Father

Luke Perry’s son recently took steps to move forward despite his father’s tragic passing.

Jack Perry, who is a professional wrestler by the name of “Jungle Boy,” posted video of his return to competition on Instagram Saturday, reports People.

The performer also shared a clip that showcased highlights from the match, which he won.

Hi sister Sophie commented on the post, and congratulated the older sibling on his return to the ring. “You’re my favorite person. I love you and am so proud.”

Perry’s match on Saturday was his first time appearing in the ring since following his father’s death from a massive stroke on March 4.

The day after the actor’s passing, Bar Wrestling announced his withdrawal from an upcoming show on March 13.

In an interview between Perry and Sports Illustrated, People reported that the inspiration behind Jungle Boy arose from watching mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor, who he saw would begin his match-ups in a “monkey-like posture.”

Perry said he proceeded to copy that stance in his first fight, when he was currently going by the name Nate Coy, another one of his favorite fighters.

The announcer was the person who initially designated him “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy from that moment on. Perry admitted he hated the name at first, but as he developed his character and persona, grew to love it.

In January he made the announcement that he was acquired by professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling.

Perry pursued professional wrestling when he was a senior in high school and said he did not want to use his father’s fame to be successful, as he wanted to have his own success. Perry added that he trained with actor David Arquette, a longtime friend of his father’s.

Perry often promotes his upcoming matches on social media and in January excitedly endorsed what he called “the most important night of (his) life,” a Los Angeles match against Brody King for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

He was initially scheduled to appear in a series of upcoming matches, including the dropped March 13 bout with LucaSaurus against PJ Black and Taya Valkyrie.

In 2017 Perry’s father was seen at one his matches in Los Angeles, where he filmed the match-up.

After his father’s death, Perry shared a post honoring him that included an older photo of the two together.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad.” “He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.”