Thanks To Kit Harington, ‘SNL’ Gets Ratings Boost As His Co-Stars Rib Him For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers

Emilia Clarke is one of his co-stars who heckled Harington from the audience as fans tuned in to see the 'Game of Thrones' star host the episode.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones tuned into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to watch an interview with Kit Harington. As to be expected, the actor, who plays Jon Snow — or, technically Aegon Targaryen — was grilled by Fallon. However, Kit is an expert when it comes to dodging Game of Thrones spoilers by now, and fans were left without any spoilers pertaining to the final season.

Prior to that interview, Harington, along with other cast members, also turned up on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. And, as is the case with anything to do with Game of Thrones at the moment, leading up to the Season 8 premiere date on April 14, fans flocked to the show in droves to watch for any hint of new information for the upcoming season. Even without any spoilers, the latest episode of SNL turned out to be a boon for the network with a boost in ratings.

According to Deadline, the latest episode of SNL “averaged a 4.4 Live+Same Day household rating in the metered markets, and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.” This was up from the previous week when the show was hosted by Sandra Oh and had Tame Impala as the musical guest. This also meant that SNL rated No. 1 in the non-sports slot for the night on the Big 4 networks. That episode garnered a 4.1 Live+Same Day rating and 1.5 in the adults 18-49 rating.

Kit Harington appeared in a host capacity on SNL. However, several of his fellow cast members from Game of Thrones were also present, and they helped to heckle Harington while he gave his SNL monologue. According to CNN, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, excited fans when they realized she was the one questioning Kit about Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

“I’m sorry,” said Harington. “But I’m not revealing how the show ends.”

“Well, alright,” said Clarke from the audience. “Could you just give us a general sense… of how it ends?”

Harington doesn’t answer her question, deflecting nicely to point out that she already knows how the show ends since she is in it.

“I know, but I forgot. It’s been so d*mn long since the last season.”

John Bradley also poked fun at Harington when he asked about the fate of his character, Samwell Tarly. Bradley jokingly states that he was only allowed to see two pages of script and he mostly just said “Aaah,” during that time.

Harington’s wife, Rose Leslie, who also starred in Game of Thrones as Ygritte, also had a chance to roast Kit.

“I’m sorry, honey,” Kit said before Leslie even had a chance to ask a question. “I can’t even tell you how Game of Thrones ends.”

“Oh no, I don’t care about that,” Leslie replied.

“I’m not a nerd. No, no, my question is, ‘What are we going to do for money now?'”

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, or its subsequent episodes, has not yet been released. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length of time for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.