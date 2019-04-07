‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Teases Tidbits About Hannah Brown’s Eliminations As Episode 5 Wraps

Hannah Brown is determined to find a lasting, fierce love with the man of her dreams this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette. Spoiler guru Reality Steve has been sharing some teasers here and there during the show’s filming, and he has just revealed some tidbits about the latest eliminations.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Bachelorette spoilers revealed that Hannah and 12 men were filming dates for Episode 5 in Scotland. Only a few tidbits about the dates in the area emerged, including some snippets about a one-on-one as well as a group date, that had contestants competing in Highland games. Reality Steve’s spoilers shared a post (on Twitter) from U.K.-based LS Productions. The company was soliciting spectators for the event, and the gossip king said that this was for the group date filmed on April 4.

If a group date revolving around the Highland games rings a bell, something similar was done during Emily Maynard’s season on TheBachelorette. They didn’t film in Scotland during her season, but the Disney movie Brave was set to be released around the time that particular outing would air, and so ABC filmed the group date as a tie-in for the movie.

Hannah’s guys will have competed in outdoor challenges that tested their strength and stamina for this battle. Given the Bachelorette spoilers that have emerged about having dates in Scotland, it makes sense that filming would create a date revolving around this centuries-old Scottish tradition.

Additional Bachelorette spoilers about the dates in Scotland will emerge over the coming weeks, but Reality Steve shares that the rose ceremony has been held, and Hannah eliminated three more men. The gossip king said via Twitter that Devin Harris, Grant Eckel, and Kevin Fortenberry were left without roses from Brown.

That means that potential frontrunner Luke Parker is still in the mix of things. In addition, Bachelorette spoilers then reveal that the remaining guys include Connor Saeli, Dustin Kendrick, Dylan Barbour, Garrett Powell, Jed Wyatt, Mike Johnson, Peter Weber, and Tyler Cameron.

Show creator Mike Fleiss teased via Twitter that this latest rose ceremony was a crazy one, but details regarding why have not emerged yet. The Bachelorette spoilers have not yet revealed where Hannah and her remaining nine men are headed next, but solid tidbits should emerge as Brown and her guys film the dates for Episode 6.

She's here to find fierce love. Hannah's journey as #TheBachelorette begins May 13 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/EHiN0iIvJn — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) April 5, 2019

Hannah will likely need to eliminate three more suitors during the next round of dates, and then another two during filming for Episode 7. At that point, she should be down to her final four and head off to film the hometowns.

After that, it’s the overnight fantasy suites, last-chance dates, and the final rose ceremony for Brown. The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that all of that will wrap up just days ahead of the premiere, which airs on Monday, May 13.

Will Hannah Brown find her lasting, fierce love among one of these final nine men? The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that things are getting pretty intense, and Reality Steve will surely be sharing additional teasers soon.