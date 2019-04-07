Meghan Markle’s Mom, Doria Ragland, Will Fly To London And Stay With Royal Couple To Help Care For Their Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get a helping hand with their new royal baby.

A report from the Daily Mail indicated the Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, planned to fly to London from Los Angeles for the birth of their baby and will stay to help the family get settled.

Markle is due at the end of this month, and as she counts down the days there are plenty of royal preparations in place for the newest addition to the royal family. As the report noted, Meghan and Harry have already moved out of their previous home in Kensington Palace and into the Frogmore cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where they will be welcoming their little one.

The cottage already went through more than $4 million in renovations, including adding a yoga studio where Meghan and Harry can work out together. The Daily Mail reported that Doria Ragland turned him on to the practice.

People magazine published some photos of the renovated cottage, noting that it was in rough shape and in need of major renovations before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to move there to raise their baby.

The location will allow Megan and Harry to be close to the rest of the family, the report noted.

“It has the most amazing mulberry walk, where we would pick mulberries for Prince Philip’s mulberry gin,” says a former palace staffer. “And when the Queen is there on a Sunday afternoon, it is a five-minute walk up the hill for tea with Granny. It is gorgeous.”

Meghan reportedly got a bit of famous help, as she called on Victoria Beckham to give a hand with some of the design of the renovated cottage.

Meghan Markle enlists help of Victoria Beckham to decorate Frogmore Cottage claim insidershttps://t.co/sMxh2Lg3aj pic.twitter.com/tAoiCmpveO — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 7, 2019

The new space also has room for Meghan’s mom, who will be putting down roots at least for a short time to help the couple deal with the stress of a newborn. It is not yet clear when Doria Ragland will be traveling to London, though it was clear that she planned to stay for at least a little while to help the couple out.

But Doria knows not to overstay her welcome, a source told The Mirror.

“Doria should be here for the birth and will be staying. But then she has to get back to her dogs and work,” the royal family source said.

Doria Ragland’s trip to London will likely be coming soon. Meghan Markle only has a few more weeks before the arrival of the new royal baby.