WWE News: Identity Of Man Who Attacked Bret Hart During Hall Of Fame

The man who attacked Bret Hart and Natalya has a history of weird behavior.

A scary and rather strange incident took place at last night’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and more details are finally surfacing. As reported by The Inquisitr, during the acceptance speech for the Hart Foundation, a man jumped into the ring and tackled Bret “Hitman” Hart to the ground. Now, the identity of the man has been revealed, and a number of videos of the incident have surfaced online.

According to CBS New York, the mystery man is 26-year-old Zachary Madsen, who is an amateur MMA fighter from Nebraska. After charging into the ring during the acceptance speech, Madsen tackled Bret Hart and knocked WWE superstar Natalya to the ground.

Numerous wrestlers and security personnel from around the area jumped into the ring and began pulling Madsen off of Hart. Before separating him from the former WWE World Champion, some superstars began delivering punches and kicks to the man in self-defense.

WWE did issue a statement regarding the incident.

“An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring. The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities.”

Madsen was taken to the 78th Precinct of the New York Police Department in Brooklyn and charged with two counts of assault and trespassing.

After the identity of Bret Hart’s attacker was revealed, more information started coming out about the man from Nebraska. He does have prior run-ins with law enforcement, and he quit his job as an insurance agent to try at a career in MMA.

Madsen had also been arrested late last year for violating a protection order. pic.twitter.com/GKCSXzhmgh — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2019

For those who watched the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony at home, cameras did cut away right after Madsen jumped into the ring. By the time the cameras came back from a black screen, they only focused on the crowd, and after, the wrestlers in the ring, without giving Madsen any further air time.

Fans in attendance did capture a lot of video of the incident from multiple angles throughout the arena. Attendees reported that superstars such as Dash Wilder, Heath Slater, Big Show, The New Day, Shane McMahon, and Ronda Rousey’s husband, Travis Brown, delivered some good shots on Madsen before he was taken away.

Literally on the verge of tears. Some horrible bastard fan just rushed the the ring and rugby tackled poor Bret Hart. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/DPGUVrmmpK — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 7, 2019

Here's the full exchange of the fan attacking Bret Hart. Travis Browne (Rousey's husband and former UFC fighter) and the New Day both reacted very quickly and deserve a lot of praise. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/T0fzLq5grz — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) April 7, 2019

One of the most talked about parts of this entire incident is the shot delivered by Raw Tag Team Champion Dash Wilder. The member of The Revival laid down a hard right hand as Madsen was escorted away by security personnel.