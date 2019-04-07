‘RHOC’ Star Alexis Bellino’s Ex-Husband Refuses To Pay Shannon Beador $220,000 In Legal Fees

Jim Bellino, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Orange County’s Alexis Bellino, has refused to pay $220,000 after losing a court battle with Shannon Beador, per The Blast.

Court documents state that Jim Bellino is calling the legal bill extreme and unnecessary and has asked that he pay nothing. Alternatively, he has requested to have that amount decreased by 80 percent so that he only owes $44,000.

Bellino accused Beador’s lawyers of not offering enough detail pertaining to the work they have done in the case. A judge has not ruled on the matter. In February, Beador filed court papers ordering Bellino to pay her $220,894.55 in attorney fees after she won his $1 million lawsuit against her and Tamra Judge.

All claims against Beador were dismissed, while Tamra, who was also a defendant in the lawsuit, still has a case to deal with. Last year, Bellino sued Beador and Judge for defamation after they slammed him on comedian Heather McDonald’s podcast.

He claimed the women spread lies about the validity of his divorce and said he would go to jail for selling faulty trampolines that were paralyzing his customers.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Bellino said Beador “intended to disrupt those relationships and knew or should have known that disruption would result when she made the statements about Skyzone at issue in this case.”

“Disruption of those relationships has occurred as visitors who would otherwise regularly visit Skyzone no longer do because they have heard that ‘people get paralyzed’ there. In addition, I had the opportunity to purchase three trampoline parks before Beador’s statements were made,” Bellino claimed.

Bellino said it would have been an extremely profitable opportunity for him, but investors eventually soured on the idea and the deal did not go through.

He sued for more than $1 million in damages to his life and personal reputation.

Beador and Judge demanded the case be dismissed and said they never defamed Bellino, as their comments were based in truth.

The Blast initially reported that Beador argued her statements were simply “humor, satire, parody, and hyperbole.” She did not admit to actually making the comments — instead, she claimed that she could not have dragged down his reputation any further than he had done on his own.

In a statement to The Blast, Beador said that she was relieved that the judge agreed with her position, and expressed gratification to the O’Melveny legal team for their work.

Tamra Judge also filed for the entire case to be thrown out and denied every allegation of wrongdoing or defamation. She that said none of her statements were false and only her opinion was being given.

She also stated that Bellino had suffered no damages from the things she had said and that any damages were caused by his own actions. She indicated that Bellino is a public figure, and that her comments fall under public interest, according to The Blast.