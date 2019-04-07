Brett Young’s New Wife, Taylor, Is Pregnant With Their First Child

Country singer-songwriter Brett Young and his wife of just five months, Taylor Mills Young, have announced that they are expecting their very first bundle of joy.

People was first to report the couple’s happy baby news on April 6, sharing a photo of the gorgeous duo embracing while Taylor shows off a white onesie emblazoned with a guitar and the words “I’m With The Band” on it.

“We have always shared the same heart for wanting a family,” the 38-year-old “Like I Loved You” singer told the publication.

“I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!”

Taylor explained that she randomly decided to take a pregnancy test in February during Super Bowl weekend when she and her husband were in Las Vegas hanging out with family and friends. The positive result shocked the 31-year-old, who said that she was “so happy and so overwhelmed” that she just started crying tears of joy.

“Brett and I hugged, kissed, and talked for hours about how long we had been wanting this and how excited we are to become parents,” said the mom-to-be.

Both Brett and Taylor shared the baby announcement photo on social media.

On Instagram, Taylor revealed that the child, affectionately referred to as “Baby Young,” is due to arrive in the early fall. She also said that finding out that she was pregnant was “one of the happiest moments of [her] life.”

Her post received more than 16,700 likes, and congratulations comments poured in from more than 700 followers, including country singer Carly Pearce, Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, and The Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell.

Brett’s Instagram post, which can be seen below, earned more than 133,500 likes, and more than 2,560 well wishes.

The couple first met more than 10 years ago when Taylor was a student at Arizona State University. They finally tied the knot in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 3, 2018, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Taylor looked lovely in a custom, long-sleeve white gown from Justin Alexander, and Brett was very handsome in his black tuxedo designed by J. Hilburn.

The wedding was attended by more than 200 guests, who dined on steak, chicken, and Southern fare during the reception. They also got to see special performances from Brett’s famous friends Lee Brice, who sang “I Don’t Dance,” and Gavin DeGraw, who sang “More Than Anyone.”

Brett, the 2018 winner of the ACM Award for New Male Vocalist of the Year, will perform at the official afterparty for this year’s awards, which take place on Sunday, April 7.

He will then head out on tour to support his latest album, 2018’s Ticket to L.A. “The Miss Me More Tour,” which also features Kelsea Ballerini and Brandon Ratcliff, kicks off April 11 at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland.