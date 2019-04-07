‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers: New Footage Details Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Avengers: Endgame.

New footage from Avengers: Endgame debuted yesterday to a very lucky theater full of writers, interviewers, and critics. As the Inquisitr previously reported, those lucky enough to attend were not allowed to speak on what they saw but were encouraged to give their impression of the 10 minutes of film they were shown.

Steven Weintraub of Collider reported that five minutes of the footage was old material which had debuted at CinemaCon earlier in the week and the other five minutes was brand new. The CinemaCon footage has been spread across the internet throughout the week and appeared to be the same footage that was shown to Disney shareholders earlier this year. The footage included the surviving heroes discussing how to go after Thanos as they jetted off into space in the Guardians’ Benatar ship. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) pilot the ship that holds Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Nebula (Karen Gillan), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Captain America (Chris Evans) and others.

The new footage, which was supposed to remain a secret, eventually leaked and is being reported on by BGR. According to the article, the new five minutes of footage appeared to be the beginning of the film, displaying Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nebula being stranded in space.

It’s revealed that Tony and Nebula have been stranded for 22 days, and as previously shown in the first trailer, are running out of food, water, and oxygen. Tony continues to leave his message for Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) which was teased in the first trailer, and the new footage shows him telling her how badly he was injured from Thanos (Josh Brolin) stabbing him.

Apparently, Nebula helped to heal Tony and saved his life after he contracted a terrible infection. Nebula is said to have some medical capabilities which might end up being showcased in the film. The pair are then seen trying to fix the ship which is having an issue with its fuel cells. A little lightheartedness plays out as Tony and Nebula play paper football together.

Shortly after, the Marvel logo appears as the song “Dear Mr. Fantasy” by Traffic plays in the background. It is not revealed how Tony and Nebula are saved, but it’s pretty much a certainty since the two are shown back on Earth in the second full length-trailer. The most recent special look trailer also showed Tony reuniting with Pepper, and Nebula alongside Rocket Racoon.

Avengers: Endgame debuts on April 26.