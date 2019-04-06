‘The Blacklist’ Actor Amir Arison Talks About What’s Next For His Character

The Blacklist recently said farewell to a beloved character, Agent Samar Navabi, played by Mozhan Marno, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. After Samar’s heartbreaking exit, fans became concerned that her fiancé, Special Agent Aram Mojtabai, played by Amir Arison, would also be leaving the show. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

While chatting with Hollywood Life, Arison opened up about his character’s story and what’s next for Aram sans Samar.

During the March 29 episode, Samar learned her life was in danger and made plans with Aram to leave town and go into hiding. The two went their separate ways and planned to meet up later but Samar didn’t show up. James Spader’s Raymond “Red” Reddington showed up instead and informed Aram and the rest of the team that he helped Samar set up a new identity and put her on his private jet heading for an undisclosed location. Reddington said this was what Samar wanted and Aram needed to let her go. Upon hearing the news, Aram became angry and devastated and punched Reddington in the face.

“The last episode ended with Aram sort of losing his innocence and optimism. As hard as it’s been to keep throughout all the things that have been happening with Samar, and he’s also always kind of feared Red and looked up to Red to a certain extent, that’s all been shattered, so that was really exciting and nerve-wracking to play,” Arison said.

He described having to throw a fake punch at Spader as the “scariest stunt I’ve ever done in my entire career.”

Arison also revealed that he echoed fans’ concerns regarding his character’s fate but he was put at ease after reading his script.

“I’ll just say this: the writers know what they’re doing, and they know how to satisfy this storyline in a way that feels organic,” he said.

The star is also staying busy off The Blacklist set. Arison has found himself behind-the-scenes in the role of director for an upcoming documentary, Tati, which follows the journey of 8-year-old Tatianna Bernard as she works on her own short film while dealing with a grave illness. He has recently made guest appearances on the season premiere of Billions and on an upcoming Hulu series, Ramy, which will be released on April 19.

Ramy documents the life of Ramy Youssef and tells the story of a first-generation American Muslim living in New Jersey.