Scheana Marie’s Heart ‘Broke For’ Kyle Richards Amid Her ‘RHOBH’ Feud With Lisa Vanderpump

Is Scheana siding against her boss?

Scheana Marie is weighing on the puppy gate drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which recently resulted in Kyle Richards’ friendship with Lisa Vanderpump coming to an end.

During an interview with TooFab on April 5, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared her thoughts on the shocking moment, in which Kyle was tossed out of Lisa’s home by her husband, Ken Todd. This followed a screaming match about a story centered on Dorit Kemsley and her dog, which was allegedly leaked to Radar Online.

“I had empathy for Kyle in that situation because that would be me in that situation, like if I was trying to get through to Lisa. So my heart broke for Kyle,” Scheana admitted.

That said, she was also sad to see how frustrated Lisa got after Kyle accused her of being a liar.

According to Scheana, it was hard to watch the drama between Kyle and Lisa play out. Still, she was happy to see Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, defend her, especially since she was a “sad and broken and angry” person at the time of her feud with Kyle.

“She is a real person, and she has real feelings,” Scheana explained. “I don’t think [viewers] have ever seen that side of her that we saw [during that argument], where she’s just sad and broken and angry. It was raw Lisa that you don’t really see often because she keeps everything inside.”

As some may know, Lisa lost her brother, Mark Vanderpump, to suicide last spring.

Kyle and Lisa started in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together, and are currently the only remaining two full-time housewives on the series who have maintained their roles throughout the show’s nine seasons.

While Scheana said she wasn’t sure where the two ladies stand today, they haven’t been seen together since last September, when they filmed scenes for Season 9 at Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ wedding in Malibu. They haven’t spoken to one another since the on-camera fight fans saw during Tuesday night’s episode.

As fans may have seen on Instagram, Kyle recently poked fun at her fight with Lisa outside of her West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, where Scheana works as a waitress. She was heard saying, on a number of occasions, “Goodbye Kyle,” just as Ken Todd said as he threw her out of his and Lisa’s home.

To see more of Kyle, Lisa, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which air on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.