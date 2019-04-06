Carrie Underwood Wows In Short Denim Shorts 2 Months After Baby At ACM Awards Event

Carrie was showing off her toned legs as she returned to the spotlight.

Carrie Underwood was proudly showing off her post-baby body while doing her first set of interviews since giving birth to her second child on January 21. As reported by Daily Mail, ahead of the 2019 ACM Awards on April 7, the “Love Wins” singer stepped out to chat with media at a pre-awards event in Las Vegas on April 5 where she proudly showed off her world-famous legs.

The mom of two showed off all her hard work in the gym by sporting a pair of denim overall shorts that revealed her toned pins to the world. The star opted to stay a little more covered on her top half, opting for an oversized Wham sweatshirt under her denim one-piece.

Carrie chatted with several media outlets ahead of the big award show and even posed with The Voice star and fellow country Cassadee Pope, while snaps shared from the Cumulus/Westwood One event in Sin City showed her rocking her signature long blonde hair and a pair of light pink sneakers.

Underwood has mainly stayed under the spotlight over the past few months before and after welcoming little Jacob into the world. Her much-anticipated appearance at the ACMs this weekend will mark her first time at an award show since she co-hosted the 2018 CMA Awards back in November alongside Brad Paisley.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for ACM Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for ACM

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie is set to perform at the award show – which will air live across the U.S. on CBS – on April 7 and will be taking to the stage to perform a brand new song alongside some familiar famous faces.

Underwood will actually be performing the song “I’m Standing With You” from the new movie Breakthrough alongside This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, and Maddie & Tae.

As for the seriously toned body Carrie was showing off this week a mere 10 weeks after baby, as The Inquisitr also recently shared, the former American Idol winner has been very candid about all the hard work she’s been putting in to help her get to “bouncing back” after baby.

Queen @CarrieUnderwood stopped by to catch up with us! @ACMawards weekend is off to an amazing start. pic.twitter.com/h9GT9cR7qg — Radio Disney Country (@RDCountry) April 5, 2019

The singer posted a very candid message to her millions of Instagram followers last month in which she admitted that she’s been pretty hard on herself when it comes to her body as she prepared to step back into the spotlight.

Sharing a snap of herself in the gym, Underwood wrote that “‘bouncing back” after having Jacob has been more difficult for her than it was when she gave birth to her and husband Mike Fisher’s now 4-year-old Isaiah.

“I just want to feel like myself again…for my body to feel the way that I know it can,” she then continued. “As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t.”

Carrie then added that she was making a promise “to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal” going forward.