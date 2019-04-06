Kailyn Lowry Reveals Why She Went To The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion After Saying She Wasn’t Going

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes, but on Friday night, the cast were in New York to film the reunion. There has been a lot of drama surrounding the reunion, and it wasn’t clear if everyone would show up or not. While it is still unknown if everyone will attend, on Friday night, one cast member who previously said she wouldn’t be going actually showed up.

During the week, Kailyn Lowry said she hadn’t planned on attending the reunion, but it looks like she changed her mind. She opened up to InTouch Weekly about why she decided to go to the reunion and the reason may surprise fans.

“I came here to give the audience Pothead.”

Pothead is the name of Kail’s haircare line. She shared photos on her social media showing her handing out gift bags of her haircare products to the audience.

The products she handed out are the same that Kail’s co-star, Jenelle Evans, filmed herself setting on fire. Jenelle shared the video to her social media last year, but it was shown on a recent episode of Teen Mom 2.

The drama surrounding the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion has been hard to keep up with. At one point, Briana DeJesus declared that she would not be attending the reunion. After that, Kailyn Lowry tweeted that she wouldn’t be attending either. However, it wasn’t just Kailyn and Briana tweeting about the reunion. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Leah Messer was annoyed at the reunion drama asking “how hard” things really had to be.

Some rumors suggested that the girls would be filming on different days to ensure that there wasn’t any drama like at the last reunion when a fight broke out between Kailyn and Briana. It appears that on Friday night, Kailyn and Leah may have been on set at the same time, as Leah shared a photo of the two to her Instagram.

In the photo, Leah is showing off her new brown hair while sitting next to Kail on a couch. With the photo, Leah included a caption.

“I always got you boo! Can’t freaking wait for Costa Ricaaaaaa I love you!!” she wrote.

It sounds like the two moms are planning another vacation together. Previously, Kailyn and Leah vacationed together in Hawaii.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are airing Monday nights on MTV. It is unclear when the Teen Mom 2 reunion will air on the network.