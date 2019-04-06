‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Reveals Relationship With Ex Jason Jordan Was ‘Toxic’

Although the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2 showed Leah Messer and her boyfriend together, the pair actually broke up recently. The mom of three has remained pretty quiet about why the relationship ended, but she recently opened up to US Weekly and revealed that the relationship was “toxic.”

“It was just a toxic relationship. It wasn’t great,” Leah revealed.

The couple had actually broken up once before getting back together before Thanksgiving. Leah explained the reason for the split and why she decided to get back together with him before the holidays.

“Last time, he was going through a little bit of things, like, with his custody stuff. I was, like, ‘He is going through a lot, let’s give it another chance.”

However, she says that this time things are “definitely done.”

Although Leah and Jason seemed to be getting serious on the show, the two split up about a month ago. While Leah has posted some vague Instagram statuses that some fans have thought were in regards to the breakup, she hasn’t said too much about it. She did reveal that even though the break up itself won’t be shown on the new season due to “filming schedules,” fans will see her open up about the break up on a later episode.

Since her split from Jason, some fans have speculated that Leah and her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert are together. The two have been tweeting to one another leaving some to wonder if they are considering giving things another try. Leah reacted to the rumors and, as previously reported by Inquisitr, said that she and Jeremy are not back together.

Leah opened up about dating and it sounds like, even though she is single, she isn’t looking to get into another relationship anytime soon.

“You don’t know who’s in it for the right reasons and who is not in it. Being on TV makes it difficult dating. I just roll with it. I’m not looking for anything.”

Leah Messer has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Fans have watched her get married and divorced as well as give birth to her twins as well as her daughter Addie. Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 has focused a lot on Leah’s relationship with Jason, but it looks like her segments will be focusing on something else since the two are no longer together.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.