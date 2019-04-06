Meghan Markle Fans Wonder If She’s Having A Royal Baby Girl After Serena Williams Makes Comments

Meghan Markle’s friendship with Serena Williams is no secret. The latter has been outspoken with praises about the duchess, especially recently in regards to the mom-to-be.

“She’ll be the best mom, for sure,” Serena noted, according to Us Weekly.

But that’s not all, with the tennis star telling an interviewer what her advice would be to new moms.

Cosmopolitan speculated on Williams comments.

“Accept mistakes and don’t expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves,” Serena said.

“My friend is pregnant, and she was like, ‘My kid’s gonna do this,’ [and] I just looked at her like, ‘No, she’s not. No, you’re not. She was like, ‘I need to talk to you about tips,’ because, yes, I had all of those high expectations.”

The “friend” is the one in question, which has led some to believe that Serena was talking about none other than Meghan. Cosmopolitan noted that it might all just be rumors blown out of proportion. But at this point in the waiting game for the royal baby, it’s not surprising that everything is being inspected under a microscope.

Plus, the publication reminded everyone that there’s been rumors that the baby is a boy, and that Meghan revealed the information to her friends during the lavish New York City baby shower.

“Accept mistakes and don’t expect to be perfect,” Serena Williams said she'd advise her friend Meghan Markle, who's about to become a new mom. https://t.co/0n4gzmgEPz — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) April 5, 2019

With all that being said, there’s also been plenty of talk about the royal couple actually expecting twins. In which case, it’s entirely possible that they are looking forward to having a boy and a girl.

The anticipation for Prince Harry and Meghan’s first baby is heightened by its historic significance. And while royal fans are very excited, the duchess’ pregnancy has been marred by negative press coverage. One author, Alyssa Cole, speculated that it might have basis on racism, according to Refinery29. She spoke in context of the anger that was sparked by Meghan’s appearance at an event where she was photographed holding her stomach numerous times.

“[The backlash was] basically white journalists mad that she dare appear to be happy and glowing. Meanwhile, any pregnant white celebrity can hop on the cover of a magazine naked and cupping her belly.”

In response to the uproar that followed Markle’s appearance at the British Fashion Awards, there were plenty of fans that couldn’t have cared less. A Fox News opinion piece, for example, wanted to know why people cared about a mother showing affection to her growing baby.