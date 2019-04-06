Jordyn Woods Likes Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Photo On Instagram Amid Cheating Drama

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s friendship may not be dead after all. This week, Jordyn was seen liking one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Instagram photos.

According to The Blast, Jordyn Woods was kicked out of Kylie Jenner’s guest house after living with her for a year when it was revealed that Woods had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Kylie sided with her sister in the situation and booted Jordyn from her property. The pair have not been seen together since. However, this week when Jenner posted a set of steamy photos of herself wearing a thong bikini and straddling her boyfriend, Travis Scott, in the water during a recent vacation to Mexico, Jordyn clicked the like button on social media.

Fans are confused about what is going on with Jordyn and Kylie as Jenner has kept mostly silent on the situation. However, Woods revealed during an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk that she wanted to mend her friendship with Kylie.

Earlier this week before Jordyn liked Kylie’s post, Woods’ mother also liked a photo that the reality star shared of herself on the social media site, leaving fans wondering if the friends may have reconciled.

Then again, Jordyn may have just been happy to see a snapshot of Kylie and her baby daddy, Travis, looking happy together after rumors have been flying that they’ve been on the rocks following Jenner accusing Scott of cheating on her when she allegedly found incriminating messages on his phone back in February.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner is allegedly still not over the betrayal from Jordyn Woods. Insiders tell Us Weekly that Kylie doesn’t want to get involved in the drama surrounding Jordyn, and really doesn’t want to talk about the situation at all.

“Kylie was devastated by the news about Jordyn and still isn’t over the situation. Even though she’s out and about with friends like Heather [Sanders] and spending time with her team like Ariel [Tejada], they aren’t the same as Jordyn and not her ‘best friend,'” an insider told the magazine.

“Jordyn was like a sister to her, and while she’s very close with her team and considers them her friends, she also knows they are employees and she pays them, so they have a different relationship,” the source continued.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s drama with Jordyn Woods when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.