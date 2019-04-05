Watch Boston Celtics Vs. Indiana Pacers Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, NBA East Battle For Home Court

In a game that likely features two first-round NBA playoff opponents, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers battle for home court advantage in the first round.

With just three games remaining in the 2018-2019 NBA season, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers find themselves deadlocked in fourth and fifth places, respectively, in the Eastern Conference, but with identical 47-32 records. In other words, their game in Indianapolis on Friday night will almost certainly determine which team claims home court advantage in the first round of the NBA East playoffs, which get underway on April 13, according to NBA.com. The Celtics and Pacers appear destined to meet in the first round, and a Boston win on Friday would come close to locking up home court for Coach Brad Stevens’ team, in the game that will live stream from Indiana.

The matchup gets underway at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT, at the 20,000-seat Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, April 5. In the United Kingdom, that tipoff time will be 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday morning, April 6.

A win for Indiana, who remain without their injured star Victor Oladipo, turns the race for home court on its head, as CBS Boston reported. Heading into Friday’s game, the Celtics hold the first two tiebreakers over the Pacers, with a better head-to-head record, and a better record against conference opponents. But both of those advantages would be reversed with a loss at Bankers Life on Friday.

The Celtics play their final two games, following Friday’s contest, against the Orlando Magic — a team desperate to hold onto the final playoff spot in the East – and the Washington Wizards, per Basketball Reference. The Pacers face the Brooklyn Nets, who sit in seventh, but with an identical 39-40 record to Orlando, followed by a trip to Atlanta to close the regular season.

Domantas Sabonis leads the Indiana Pacers with 9.3 rebounds per game. Elsa / Getty Images

