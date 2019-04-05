Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curvaceous Physique In Skintight Dress While On ‘Baecation’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been making headlines this week with stunning shots of the duo enjoying what Jenner has referred to as “baecation.” Jenner upped the ante a bit with a solo snap of herself basking in the warm glow of the sun while rocking a skintight dress that was sure to turn some heads.

Jenner flaunted her curvaceous body in the tan-colored frock which featured slinky, thin straps. The thin number hugged her voluptuous physique and put her ample cleavage front and center of the photo. She closed her eyes to soak up the rays while standing on what appeared to be a lanai area. She playfully ran her hands through her raven-colored locks, and her sun-kissed skin glowed as she showed off her insane physique.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet wore a dusty-rose eyeshadow and dramatic flicks of mascara to make the laid-back look a tad more glamorous. She wore contouring — a favorite makeup trick made famous by her big sister Kim — to accentuate her flawless features and topped the look off with some dark mauve liner and matching matte gloss to make her plump pout pop.

Jenner accessorized with several gold baubles, including chunky bracelets and rings, and chose a pair of dainty hoops to complete the stunning look.

Fans went wild for the shot, having liked it almost 700,00 times in the first hour that she posted it. Comments from her 131 million followers came pouring in over how radiant Jenner appeared in the snap.

Jenner and Scott have recently been dodging rumors that she may be pregnant with baby number two. As The Inquisitr previously shared, fans of Jenner’s surmised that the reality starlet could very well be expecting again based on her daughter Stormi’s extra-clingy behavior as of late. Jenner showed off Stormi’s clinginess in a series of photos and videos, and comments from fans came pouring in with their own experiences of their children “sensing” a second pregnancy and becoming clingy with them as Stormi had.

It appears that Jenner — who just yesterday shared a photo on Instagram of herself drinking some bubbly while flirtatiously sitting on Scott’s lap at the beach — is doing her best to squash these rumors.

Additionally, with the duo taking what might be a much-needed vacation for the couple, they’re putting to rest any rumors of Scott’s alleged infidelity causing a rift in their relationship. As E! News shared, this jaunt to Mexico could have been planned in order to save their relationship after Jenner reportedly stumbled upon some illicit DM’s from Scott to other women.

“Kylie and Travis have mended their relationship and are in a really good place now. They truly needed this vacation and alone time with one another,” a source close to Jenner told E! News.