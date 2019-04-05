Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Reveals The Rapper’s Final Moments Before His Death

Nipsey Hussle’s brother discusses his attempt to save his life in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

According to Hollywood Life, Hussle, who was born Ermias Ashegdom, was slain by a gunman on Sunday, March 31, near his store Marathon in Los Angeles’ Crenshaw neighborhood. His youngest brother, Samiel, was reportedly on the scene of the shooting before paramedics arrived to save the “Racks In The Middle” musician. Upon learning of his brother’s shooting, which was allegedly at the hands of a 29-year-old aspiring rapper Eric Holder, Samiel rushed to the strip mall where the shooting took place to see his brother in a pool of his own blood. He said that while his brother’s shirt was stained with blood and he had a gaping bullet hole on his leg, he was sure that Hussle, who he affectionately referred to as Nip, would make it through his injuries.

“There’s no reason for him to still be breathing,” he thought as he called 911 and began giving the rapper CPR. “He’s meant to be alive.”

Samiel said after realizing Nipsey was shot in the back of his head, he had nothing to do but pray as paramedics took over. He said the area where the Grammy-nominated artist was shot was also the same place the brothers would get their hair cut, eat, and shop together. He also disclosed that Holder allegedly was able to shoot Nipsey because the store he owned hired primarily felons who weren’t allowed to carry guns while working for his brother.

“Because of that, the man was able to shoot my brother, start running, realize nobody out there had a gun, stop, turn back around, walk up, shoot my brother two more times, start to run, realize nobody had a gun, nobody was responding, ran back up and shot my brother three more times, shoot him in the head and kicked him in the head and then ran off,” Samiel claims.

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, reflects on Nip’s lifelong journey to become "a role model to the community, to the kids, and to the mothers and the grandmothers." ???? May his legacy live on forever: https://t.co/6bjlKheZEe pic.twitter.com/QIfDwAIH55 — Complex (@Complex) April 4, 2019

Holder was arrested on Wednesday after footage was released of a man appearing to be him shooting the Victory Lap musician twice before running off. Holder allegedly also shot two more men who survived the wounds. The Inquisitr previously reported that Holder and Nipsey had a conversation before the shooting, which ended in a handshake between the two men.

Once news broke of his death, many expressed their condolences via social media. The South Los Angeles community where the father of two regularly gave back honored him with a vigil the day after his death. Samiel told The Los Angeles Times that he hopes to maintain his brother’s legacy and said his impact brought in people who wouldn’t come to the Crenshaw and Slauson neighborhood otherwise, per HollywoodLife. Nipsey’s sister Samantha Smith and his girlfriend Lauren London have also expressed their grief via Instagram, per People.