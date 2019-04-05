Joe Jonas Gives Sophie Turner A Sweet Shoutout In New Jonas Brothers Tune ‘Cool’

The Jonas Brothers shocked fans a few months ago with news that they were reuniting after a six year hiatus, and the brothers have been hard at work ever since.

On Friday, the boy band dropped their new single “Cool,” at midnight on Friday, April 5, as well as its accompanying music video and, as Us Weekly noted, the tune gives a sweet shout out to Joe Jonas’ fiance Sophie Turner.

The colorful video for the summer anthem starts off with the band performing a concert by the pool, dressed to the nines in unique suits that look like the came straight out of the 1980s. Nick takes the first verse of the tune, singing about how “cool” he’s been feeling lately as he struts down the streets of Miami and eventually makes his way to the beach, where his big brother Joe takes over the song.

The DNCE front man looks nothing short of dapper in his pinstripe suit as he hoists a boombox on his shoulder and belts out lyrics that were a sweet shout out to his fiance, Sophie Turner.

“Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home/ Sittin’ there, winning like it’s Game of Thrones,” he sings, referencing the hit HBO show that his lady love has starred in since 2011.

The scene is followed up with the eldest Jonas, Kevin, strumming on a metal detector as if it was a guitar while Nick bops his head to the music, the rest of his body buried in the sand. At the conclusion of the video, the brothers return to the poolside stage to sing one more round of the chorus for a group of elderly ladies who were going absolutely wild for the show.

The Jonas Brothers’ latest release is their second in just a little more than a month, following up “Sucker,” which was the first track the group released since announcing that they had gotten back together. The comeback bop was a tribute to the leading ladies in the boys’ lives, with the music video featuring Sophie Turner, as well as Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas and Nick’s new bride Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

There is sure to be no shortage of new Jonas Brothers music rolling out over the next couple of months. Despite only announcing their reunion in February, the group revealed during an appearance on The Elvis Duran Show last march that they’ve already built up an arsenal of new songs to share with their fans.

“When we started to figure out what the sound was going to be like — balancing Nick’s sound, DNCE’s sound and, to be truthful, Kevin bringing so much heart into this,” Joe said during the interview, according to E! News. “It’s been incredible — his stories, his family and everything that he has going on now, it was really important to be able to blend the three and so, we have probably 30, 40 songs recorded that we can’t wait to release.”

Check out the full music video for the Jonas Brothers’ latest single “Cool” here.