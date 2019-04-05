‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theory Suggests That Daenerys Might Switch Sides

Winter is here and the final season of Game Of Thrones is upon us! The show, which is being heralded as being one of the greatest shows ever, as per The Hollywood Reporter, is coming to a close. HBO’s hit series sees a fantasy tale about various people struggling to rule the biggest throne in the entire kingdom. The top contenders are Daenerys Targaryen, a descendant of previous royals who was exiled by force, and Jon Snow, a bastard Knight who is unaware of his own true lineage himself. With 10 days left before the Season 8 premiere, a new fan theory on Reddit suggests that the popular and fan favorite Daenerys just might switch sides by the time the series finale happens.

Game Of Thrones is based on George R. R. Martin’s popular fantasy novel series, which is yet to be completed itself. The series will be creating an ending for the show, despite the source material not being completed, and no ending written in the books yet. Despite the series featuring a plethora of characters, many of whom have become fan favorites, there were always two that stood out.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) went through many kinds of hell, as per THR, in order to become the top contender for the Iron Throne of Westeros. Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) had struggled with his moral righteousness, and has even been killed for it once, as outlined by THR, and is now on his way to uniting the kingdom towards the throne.

But a new, comprehensive theory by Redditor marisaann26 claims that Dany will end up switching sides to join the Night King, due to her strong bond with her dragons. The theory refers to a vision that Dany had in Season 2, as seen on YouTube, some of which, the user claims, has already come true in Season 7.

The vision sees Dany come close to the throne, as well as her former husband and baby, only for her to leave them behind in favor of her dragons, who are crying just off-screen. In her Reddit thread, marisaann26 explains what she thinks that means.

“Okay, so you can see that parts of her vision have come true in season 7. S2 vision: Dany going towards the throne, but is drawn beyond the wall = when, in S7, Dany was going to go attack Kings Landing and take the throne by force, but she was told Jon and company beyond The Wall need rescuing- goes beyond the wall. S2 vision: Dany hearing the dragon cries = S7 the dragons crying beyond the wall after Viserion was killed by the NK.”

It seems that the Redditor claims that Dany’s ties to her dragons, whom she birthed by stepping into the funeral pyre of her former husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), emerging with three infant dragons at the end of Season 1, will override any loyalty or commitment she has to anyone else within the Game Of Thrones universe. The theory ends with the idea that Dany will still sit on the Iron Throne, but either as the queen to the Night King or as his replacement.

The theory from Reddit has since been picked up by Cosmopolitan, who added their own insight about the theme during Dany’s vision, being the same White Walker theme music.

Game Of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO on April 14.