New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Opening Sequence Leaked Ahead Of Season 8 Premiere

New footage has been leaked that shows a new opening sequence for the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. In this new sequence, snow and ice are seen bleeding out from the massive breach in the Wall and circles one of the locations in Westeros.

The opening sequence for Game of Thrones has remained fairly consistent and easily identifiable over the course of its first seven seasons. Variations do occur within each season and episode, as the opening sequence also shows viewers which locations will be present in each episode. However, overall, there has been little change to the iconic title credits.

The new footage, which was likely recorded during the Game of Thrones red carpet premiere event recently and doesn’t show the entire sequence, merely 15 seconds of it, shows the same feel to the original sequence but sweeps through Westeros in a different manner. Ice and snow are also seen to encroach on a location identified as Last Hearth, which is the seat of House Umber.

According to Games Radar, this new opening sequence was originally recorded by Game of Thrones actress, Carice van Houten (who plays Melisandre), and posted to her Instagram account. The footage was removed but has since resurfaced on Reddit. However, it seems likely that the video sequence will also be removed from there at some point in time as HBO continues to crack down on Season 8 spoilers for Game of Thrones.

As a result of this, fans are already theorizing hidden meanings revealed in the short clip of the new Game of Thrones opening sequence. Some Redditors suggest that by showing the ice circling Last Hearth it could indicate plot points in Season 8.

“Interesting how the ice very obviously doesn’t overtake the castle, and instead seems to go around it,” one Redditor notes.

“Could be nothing, could be a clue.”

More first look for #GameOfThrones season 8 opening sequence. The break in The Wall, then shot of Last Hearth (seat of House Umber).

Another Redditor also suggested that each episode could show the ice further encroaching on its march across Westeros until Season 8 of Game of Thrones concludes.

“It doesn’t even go around. It just stops there. Man, this has got me so hyped! It ‘obviously’ means we’ll be seeing this ‘ice floor’ effect all over the map during the course of the season. 8×03 it will reach Winterfell. It might reach far, far south! Maaannn!!!”

Of course, viewers will just have to wait a little longer until the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones to find out whether or not this new opening sequence drops any major clues as to the events unfolding.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, or its subsequent episodes, has not yet been released. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length of time for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.