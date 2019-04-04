‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Goes On A Rant Against Boyfriend Andrew Glennon’s Family

See what she told her Twitter followers.

Amber Portwood recently went on a rant against boyfriend Andrew Glennon’s family.

As she and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Catelynn Lowell, film the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, the reality star and mother-of-two revealed Glennon’s family, who are from California, believes they are better than her.

“I feel bad for Andrew because I couldn’t deal with such fakeness honestly. I love my family and they’re always here for me AND Andrew. I cannot believe what I’m hearing. Such trash. Saying people from Indiana are backwards and Andrew will be going downhill from here lol wow,” she wrote, according to a Monsters and Critics article on April 4.

According to Portwood, Glennon’s family hasn’t accepted her at all since the start of their relationship in 2017, despite the fact that they now share a young son together.

“You know what I don’t like everyone? Fake family members who try to act like they are better than me because their from California and I’m from Indiana,” Portwood continued.

Portwood and Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2017 and confirmed their relationship in August of that year. Then, in September of 2017, just weeks after going public, Portwood learned she was pregnant during a vacation with Glennon in Hawaii.

When the couple first met, Portwood was attempting to salvage her past relationship with her ex-fiance, Matt Baier, who married another woman later that year.

Since welcoming her second child, son James, with Glennon last year, Portwood has frequently gushed over their relationship and how attentive Glennon is as a father. She’s also expressed interest in marrying Glennon in the future, but the couple does not appear to be engaged quite yet.

Portwood also shares an older daughter, 10-year-old Leah, whom she shares with Gary Shirley. As fans well know, Portwood was pregnant with Leah when she first began appearing on MTV in the first season of 16 & Pregnant and later moved on to Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG.

While Glennon was previously living exclusively in Malibu, California, he and Portwood now spend the majority of their time in Indiana, where she and her family reside. That said, the couple does visit the west coast frequently and Portwood recently shared a photo from Beverly Hills.

Portwood, Glennon, and their co-stars are expected to return to MTV for a new season of Teen Mom OG later this year.