Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Get The Sweetest Matching Tattoos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just went under the needle to get their very first tattoos, and the reason will have your heart melting. The couple got matching tattoos with the names of their children, Luna, 3, and Miles, who is 10 months, along with the name of their spouse, all in a delicate, continuous line.

The couple, who has a bit of a reputation for not just being your average parents, decided to honor their family in the coolest way possible.The Lip Sync Battle star’s tattoo features the names John, Luna, and Miles in a minimalist font, while her husband’s has Chrissy, Luna, and Miles. Teigen’s appears on her right forearm on the inside. Legend’s new ink is on the inside of his bicep. Teigen decided to double down on the ink and got a tiny little heart on the side of her finger.

The tattoos are courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Daniel “Winter” Stone, who has inked up people like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Mandy Moore, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas. Stone is known for his precise, single-needle designs.

The 33-year-old model posted an image of their new ink on Instagram with a characteristically humorous caption, teasing people that they are a “cool” family now.

The ink love runs in the family. According to Today, Teigen’s dad Ron Teigen Sr. got a big image of Teigen’s face on his bicep to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

Celebrity followers were all over the ink.

“Now that’s a good dad,” January Jones said. “My dad says he can’t even say I’m the favorite even though I’m pretty sure I am. Or was at some point.”

“Literally cannot believe,” Mindy Kaling posted.

Teigen has frequently gushed about her relationship with her dad, who lives just 10 minutes away from her near her Beverly Hills home. She said that she gets to see him every day.

“Can’t forget the first important father in my life. The man who never stopped working to make sure we had the best life possible. I was so proud to hold your arm on this day and so proud to call you my dad every day. Love, your boogernose goober,” she wrote on an Instagram post for Father’s day in 2018.

Teigen and Legend have been married since 2013, and they are known for their willingness to share the challenges and joys of parenting. Their new tattoos only cement the sweet relationship that they share.