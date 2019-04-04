Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Billy Kisses Victoria

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy travels to Vegas to talk with a reluctant Victoria, and they end up kissing.

After escaping prison and learning that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) was still alive, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) treated Billy (Jason Thompson) quite badly. Even so, Billy still wants to get back together with Victoria. He thinks that she’s overwhelmed by all that has happened and decided to run away to Sin City for a bit to escape her problems.

Billy actor, Jason Thompson recently discussed the new developments with Soap Opera Digest, and he revealed that Billy decides to go to Vegas to make Victoria face her life.

He said, “Victoria has been through a lot, and she’s basically running form her life. This isn’t needing space anymore; her behavior is self-destructive, so he’s making sure she’s okay.”

It’s no big surprise that Victoria doesn’t love that Billy crashes her party. She’s been enjoying some carefree time when her new friend Brandon (Mitch Eakins) and his band, according to The Inquisitr. Billy doesn’t care, though. He traveled to get Victoria to talk, and he is not planning to leave until they hash things out and he ensures that Victoria isn’t self-destructing.

According to Thompson, “She’s acting just like he had feared. She’s trying to leave her old identity behind because she has no clue of who she is right now, and she wants no part of him. But he doesn’t take no for an answer. He comes in, plops himself down, and says, ‘We’re dealing with this, whether you want to or not.'”

Billy doesn’t let Victoria’s bad attitude sway him. He works hard to persuade her that a new relationship between then would be different and better than anything they’ve had in the past. Billy knows that he let Victoria down before. However, Billy believes that he is different, and he gets Victoria to at least entertain the idea that they have a positive future together.

Ultimately, Billy ends up kissing Victoria in Vegas, and he has a lot of hope that she is willing to reunite with him and begin something new and better than anything they’ve ever had in the past.

“He’s hoping to convince her that they can be good together again. Now we’ll see if she wants to take another risk on them,” revealed Thompson.

The ball is in Victoria’s court, and she may not be fully healed from the recent past abuse she suffered at J.T.’s hands. She’s experiencing some PTSD symptoms, and she will have to work through her feelings before being healthy enough to move forward appropriately.