Meghan Markle Could Give Birth On April 28 According To Statistics, Per ‘The Sun’

Baby fever is officially here for royal fans, with Meghan Markle’s due date believed to be coming soon. The Duchess noted that she’s due “late April or early May,” while Kensington Palace vaguely noted that it would take place in the spring. But those who are eager to speculate can’t help but wonder, with The Sun coming to its own guess. The date they landed on, April 28, is not random, but rather informed by statistics.

It turns out that there have been more births on average on April 28 than other dates surrounding it. The data comes from the Office of National Statistics, and is based on an average number of births gathered between 1995 and 2017.

And if you’re basing your conjectures on data, the other contenders include April 26, April 30, or even May 8.

Of course this is all pure speculation. There’s no reason to believe that Meghan would give birth when it’s statistically more common. At the same time, it’s certainly a more informed approach than choosing dates out of thin air.

With that being said, there’s already been a rumor published by Radar Online that the Duchess was already in labor as of yesterday. This conjecture began after the future baby’s godfather, Daniel Martin, shared an Instagram Story that revealed he was on his way to London.

Meghan Markle is ‘most likely to give birth on April 28' https://t.co/C9kuvgkXwr — Fabulous (@Fabulousmag) April 4, 2019

It would be surprising if Meghan was already in labor, considering most people aren’t expecting her due date until later in the month. But at the same time, the publication is wondering if Daniel is heading to the U.K. to help Meghan with her makeup for her first appearance with the baby. And unsurprisingly, the social media-savvy Duchess is interested in making her debut with the baby on Instagram.

This explains the perfect timing of Meghan and Harry’s new Instagram page, which has caused its own fever. The royal duo has broken a world record for the amount of time it took for them to reach a million followers. But that was just the beginning, as the account now boasts more than 3.5 million followers.

So far, there’s been no mention of a baby, but the Instagram page is already being updated with news about Harry. Photos were posted of the Prince’s visit with YMCA England and Wales, along with his meeting with The Soldiers’ Charity. The national charity provides help to British Army “soldiers, veterans, and their families.” With more than 368,000 and 115,000 likes respectively, it looks like the new page is going to be a great way for the couple to generate publicity and stay in touch with their fans.