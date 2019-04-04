Kyle Richards Says She Never Thought She’d Lose Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump Over Dog Drama

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star reveals why she risked everything to confront Lisa Vanderpump about Puppy Gate.

Kyle Richards is still reeling from her blowout fight with Lisa Vanderpump, and she is wondering why it took such an explosive turn. In a new post on her blog for BravoTv.com, Richards ranked her fight with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star as one of the most difficult moments she has had on the Bravo reality show.

In a lengthy post, Kyle Richards explained why she decided to talk to Lisa Vanderpump in person about a damaging Radar Online article in which it was leaked that a puppy that RHOBH castmate Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs ended up at a shelter. As viewers saw on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards’ visit to Vanderpump’s house started out with a friendly glass of rosé and ended with her being booted from the property by Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd.

Kyle revealed that she had felt uncomfortable when the Radar story was brought up at a lunch with her co-stars when Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t present. After her co-stars grilled her about whether she thought Lisa was capable of leaking the story to the tabloid, Kyle decided to ask Lisa about it herself instead of talk about it behind her back. But Richards revealed that as soon as she brought up the Puppy Gate story, Lisa and Ken “went from zero to 100.”

“Their reaction was so extreme it shocked me. This is not the first time this topic has come up over the years and it has never been met with this sort of a reaction. It didn’t even make sense to me. I really just wanted to talk to Lisa one on one. Ken screaming at me made it so much worse than it needed to be.”

Richards added that she thought she was being a friend by telling Lisa in person about the lunch conversation and how her RHOBH co-stars felt, but it backfired. Kyle revealed that she was stuck in a no-win situation because she didn’t want to lie to her co-stars about the possibility that Lisa leaked the damaging story when she also believed it to be true.

“I still don’t understand why they had such a severe reaction. It didn’t have to be like this. We could have sat down as two friends and talked it out, even if we ended up agreeing to disagree. That’s what friends do…Contrary to some of the comments I’ve seen, Lisa and I did have a real friendship. We have laughed, fought, and made up. We’ve had our ups and downs. Some friendships have more than others. I always felt our friendship was worth it.”

Kyle Richards went on to say that she could have taken the easy way out and just backed Lisa Vanderpump, but she chose to be honest with her co-stars.

“I certainly had nothing to gain, but I never imagined losing a friendship over this,” Richards concluded.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans watched in horror on Tuesday night as Kyle Richards tried to carefully confront Lisa Vanderpump about the tabloid story. Richards told Vanderpump that the leaked article “sounds like it comes from your camp,” and she accused Lisa of “trying to get ahead” of the negative article by doing an interview with TMZ in which she defended Dorit.

Lisa Vanderpump blasted Kyle Richards and told her former friend that she is “done” with her. Vanderpump even swore on the lives of her children, Pandora and Max, and her beloved dog Giggy that she had nothing to do with the Radar story, but the damage was done.

On her Bravo blog last month, Lisa Vanderpump said she has not watched any of this season’s “painful” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episodes, but she made it clear that her once close friendship with Kyle Richards is “finished.”

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the SUR owner revealed that she still can’t get past the fact that her castmates accused her of lying about leaked details of the puppy drama even after she swore on her loved ones’ lives that it wasn’t the case. The Bravo star added that she doesn’t want “people in my life that question me.”

Lisa Vanderpump has not confirmed if she will attend the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion after being estranged from her co-stars for months, and it is unknown if she will return for the 10th season of the Bravo reality show next season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.