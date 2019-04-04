Julianne Hough Goes Makeup-Free In Stunning New Selfie

Julianne showed off her bare face in an au naturel photo.

Julianne Hough is showing off a side of herself that fans may not be used to seeing as she stripped back her usual glamorous look for a makeup-free selfie. The Safe Haven actress stunned her 4.5 million followers on Instagram on April 3 as she headed into the great outdoors while going all-natural in a gray top.

Julianne proudly showed off her makeup-free face while shooting a sweet smile for the camera as she posed with an array of green foliage behind her.

The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer turned judge was glowing as she showed off her au naturel look and her flawless complexion to her millions of fans, with her short blonde bob perfectly framing her face.

In the caption, Hough admitted that her no makeup days at home are some of her very favorites as she revealed she was spending her Wednesday working out and enjoying some downtime with her family.

Fans flooded the comments section of the star’s latest selfie with sweet messages praising her for so confidently sharing the snap to social media without being made-up.

“You are an inspiration to us all!!!!” one fan told Julianne with a number of emojis, including fire and love hearts.

A second told the actress and dancer, “Ughhhh so stunning,” while a third then wrote, “Absolutely beautiful!!!” with a red heart emoji.

The star has been pretty open about wanting to step away slightly from the uber-glamorous look she showed off while appearing on Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking about her makeup routine to Byrdie, she shared that she now tends to go “more minimalist” when it comes to her everyday makeup look.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“I feel like I did a make-under when I came off of Dancing with the Stars. My hair wasn’t all bleached blonde, the tan wasn’t so heavy, and I didn’t have eyelashes and lip-gloss on every day,” she told the site, adding that she’s now “more about letting my skin show—and breathe.”

The makeup-free photo comes shortly after it was revealed that Hough had landed herself a big new TV gig.

It was revealed earlier this year that Julianne would be joining Gabrielle Union as a judge on the upcoming Season 14 of America’s Got Talent after it was revealed that Mel B and Heidi Klum would be giving up their spots after sitting alongside longtime judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Julianne gave fans their first glimpse at the all-new judging lineup with a snap posted to her Instagram account as the gang gathered together for their first day searching the country for talent.

“First day on the new job. Wow. The energy of the crowd, the performers, the judges. It was INCREDIBLE!” Hough told her followers, uploading a snap that also showed Terry Crews in his new role as AGT host after taking over from Tyra Banks.

“I am so excited for this new chapter in my life with my new TV fam and cannot wait to share it all with you,” she then wrote.