Meghan Markle Won’t Keep This Tradition Started By Princess Diana After Baby Birth

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, is reportedly not going to keep up a tradition begun by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, one that has been cherished by royal watchers since the birth of Prince William in 1981.

According to Emily Andrews, a royal commentator who appeared on the podcast On Heir, Markle is stepping away from the well-known royal photo op that has become standard fare for new royal parents as they meet the press for the first time with their child shortly after the baby’s birth.

“At the moment, we understand that she isn’t … she doesn’t want to do that, isn’t going to do that,” Us Weekly quoted Andrews as saying.

Omid Scobie, a Royal commentator, noted on the podcast, “Given what we know about Meghan, the optics of a totally glamorous, picture-perfect moment hours after giving birth are not quite in alignment with her views on the world.”

Princess Diana, who famously broke a royal tradition of having a home birth at Kensington Palace by demanding her sons be born in a hospital, stood alongside her husband Prince Charles shortly after both Princes William and Harry were born, therefore controlling the first photos of their child in the press.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, also followed suit, readying herself for the royal photo op in a quick manner after the birth of the couple’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Us Weekly also reported that prior to the birth of the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, parking restrictions were put in place so when the royals went to the hospital, the area would be secured. Thus far, no restrictions have been set for Markle and Prince Harry.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Instead of heading to St. Mary’s hospital, it has been rumored that Markle will give birth at a London wellness center with the aid of a doula, bring a new holistic sensibility to the royal duty at hand.

The Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital has been a favorite of the Royal Family for years, due to its security and luxe comfort for mother, baby, and visiting family members. The site notes just how well it takes care of its new mothers with amenities, which include modern private, en suite rooms, made-to-order meals by a team of talented chefs, and the option for a celebratory high tea with optional champagne to welcome your new arrival.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly welcome their first child in the coming weeks.