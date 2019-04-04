Here’s Why Lena Headey Missed ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Red Carpet Event

Thanks to an illness, Lena Headey missed the red carpet event for the premiere of 'Game of Thrones' held in New York City.

The hype continues to surround the upcoming premiere of the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And with the red carpet event being held today for the premiere of Season 8, fans were keeping a close eye on the red carpet to see which stars would be there for the legendary moment. However, fans of the actor who plays Cersei Lannister were to be disappointed when Lena Headey was a no-show at the event.

Lena Headey was supposed to be present at the Game of Thrones event. However, due to illness, she was unable to attend the red carpet event which was held in New York City. But being sick didn’t stop the star from taking to Instagram to explain the situation to her Game of Thrones fans.

In the message, which contains some rather colorful language, Headey said that she was “gutted and heartbroken” to be missing the event. In addition, she explained that these words didn’t “cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final [Game of Thrones premiere] tonight.”

Disgusted at the timing, Lena also gave the following message to the cast and crew that would be attending the Game of Thrones red carpet event.

“[Season 8] is the t*ts and so are all my cast mates and crewmates and creators… so RIDE FORTH INTO THE NIGHT AND CREATE MAYHEM… Love you beauties.”

Many other cast members — past and present — were on hand at the premiere event for the final season of Game of Thrones. Charles Dance, who played the head of the Lannister family, Tywin, was present. So too was Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Cersei’s twin brother, Jaime, and Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister.

Along with those, many of the Starks were there, including Sean Bean (Ned Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya), and Sophie Turner (Sansa). In addition, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) was present with his wife and fellow former cast member, Rose Leslie (Ygritte).

Other current characters from Season 8 of Game of Thrones present at the event included Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), and Kristofer Hivju (Tormund). Of those characters who didn’t make it as far as Season 8, Jack Gleeson (Joffrey), Mark Addy (Robert Baratheon), and Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) were also present. In addition, there was plenty of other Game of Thrones stars gracing the red carpet during the night.

There will also be a Season 8 premiere event to be held in Northern Ireland, according to Deadline. So, perhaps Lena Headey will be well enough to attend that event.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, or its subsequent episodes, has not yet been released. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length of time for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.