‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Mia Drops A Bomb On Sharon

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mia drops a bomb on Sharon just as Sharon and Rey are heating up.

Things are going wonderfully with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case). After they spent the night together on their first date, Sharon wasted no time in inviting him over for dinner. Recently, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) awkwardly crashed their supper at Sharon’s, and she asked Rey all about his marriage with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Rey assured Sharon’s daughter that his marriage is on paper only and he’s fully committed to her mom. As soon as Mariah left, Rey carried Sharon upstairs where they quickly became intimate again. It seems like things are almost entirely perfect.

However, Mia soon drops a bomb on Sharon that could cause some quick cracks in her budding relationship with Rey, according to She Knows Soaps. While Rey argues with Mia’s doctor’s office in an attempt to get more details about his wife’s pregnancy, Mia drops off a little surprise for Sharon and Rey. Sharon discovers an ultrasound photo of baby Rosales that Mia left there for Sharon to find.

The Inquisitr reported that Rey neglected to tell Sharon the news, in part, because he’s not even sure that the baby is his. If Mia isn’t lying about being pregnant, there is a good chance that the baby could be Arturo’s (Jason Canela) since they slept together during the blizzard. Rey wanted at least a brief moment to enjoy his new relationship with Sharon before adding such a complication.

Spoilers reveal that sometime soon, Sharon challenges Mia, so it could be that the ultrasound picture doesn’t cause quite as much drama as Mia had hoped it might. While Sharon certainly won’t appreciate Rey keeping such a big secret, it isn’t like he lied to her about anything. Sharon is reasonable, and she will likely understand that Rey wanted to get the details straight before explaining everything to Sharon.

Plus, there’s the fact that Sharon obviously cares for Rey and she’s cared for him for some time despite the fact that he recently arrested her. She’s not about to let Mia wreck things this time when Rey is certain that he’s finished with his cheating wife.

A baby might change things, but Sharon is nothing if not loving. If somehow, Rey ends up being this baby’s father, then Sharon would likely happily step up and be in the child’s life.