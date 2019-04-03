Spoilers For Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’: Oscar Has Another Crisis And Kim Gets Bad News

Fans may need to brace themselves for Thursday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers tease that there are intense developments on the way with bad news on the horizon.

As viewers saw during Wednesday’s show, Josslyn and Oscar shared some heartfelt moments on the bridge as they pledged their love to one another. The teens had even checked to see if they could get a marriage license and instead settled on putting a lock representing their relationship on the bridge.

Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek for the April 4 show indicate that this bridge encounter will go alarmingly awry. The sneak peek shows that Josslyn will be on her hands and knees peering over the side of the bridge as she calls on her phone for paramedics.

While viewers will have to wait for Thursday’s show to see what happens, it seems likely that Oscar perhaps has another seizure and fall over the side of the bridge. Obviously, Josslyn will be completely panicked if that is the case.

SheKnows Soaps teases that Kim is going to get bad news during Thursday’s episode. She is seen in the previews telling Julian during a cozy moment that they won’t be able to do something anymore, but the bad news is almost certainly about what happens with Joss and Oscar on the bridge.

General Hospital spoilers also share that Joss will call Carly during the next episode and again, this is surely related to bad news for Oscar and his health. Carly has been understandably concerned for her daughter and it looks like there may be some truly heartbreaking scenes on the horizon.

Is this when Oscar passes away? That much isn’t known yet, and the available spoilers for the next General Hospital episode don’t share any juicy tidbits about Oscar, Josslyn, or Kim for the next week or two beyond this episode coming up on Thursday. It is known that Jax will be returning to Port Charles soon, but the show has managed to keep specifics under wraps in terms of when or even if Oscar really does pass away.

Oscar was recently told that he may only have a couple of weeks left to live and Kim and Drew met with Monica to talk about how to handle these difficult times. If Oscar were to pass away even more quickly and suddenly than his loved ones had anticipated, it would surely prompt intense heartbreak that would turn things upside down for many in Port Charles.

One way or the other, it looks like the episode airing on Thursday, April 4, could be a rough one. General Hospital spoilers suggest that things will be wild on several fronts and viewers will be anxious to see exactly what plays out.