Watch Genoa CFC Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Match Live Online

Inter Milan need a win to solidify their third-place position in Serie A when they travel to face a comfortably mid-table Genoa CFC squad without much to play for.

In 10 matches since their star Argentine goal-scorer Mauro Icardi went into exile from Inter Milan over what was either an injury or a contract dispute — or both — Inter has managed to win five across all competitions, losing three while drawing two. Now, they hope the mercurial striker’s return on Wednesday, as reported by Sempre Inter, will help them solidify their hold on third-pace in Serie A when Inter travel to face Genoa CFC — who are comfortably ensconced in 12th place, safe from relegation but far from a European spot — in a match that will live stream from the Marassi.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 30 match on Sunday, pitting 12th-place Genoa CFC against third-place Inter Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 36,599-seat Stadio Luigi Ferraris, also known as the Marassi, in Genoa, Italy, on Wednesday, April 3.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 8 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, or noon Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 3 a.m.China Standard Time on Thursday, April 4, while in India the game will start at 12:30 a.m India Standard Time.

As Inquisitr reported, Icardi was set to return to the starting 11 at the weekend for Inter’s match at the San Siro against Lazio — a game the Nerazzuri ended up losing 1-0 — but Coach Luciano Spalletti held Icardi back when the star failed to apologize to his teammates for his lengthy and controversial absence.

But Icardi has still not yet apologized, yet will reportedly be back in the blue and black stripes on Wednesday, and according to the Italian sports newspaper Gazetta dello Sport, Icardi’s teammates are puzzles as to why he now returning.

“Was it enough to take a public telling off from Spalletti?” the paper asked. “No? There must be a reason for this, but it is still unknown.”

Mauro Icardi is set to return to Inter Milan on Wednesday. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Genoa CFC vs. Inter Milan Wednesday Serie A match, use the stream provided by ESPN3, the free, online network of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN3 streaming network is available with subscriptions to most internet service providers, allowing fans to watch the Rossoblu vs. Nerazzurri clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the Genoa CFC vs. Inter Milan match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.

In Italy, the Genoa CFC vs. Inter Milan Serie A showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia Football. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the Round 30 match on Wednesday in Genoa.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Genoa CFC vs. Inter Milan, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.