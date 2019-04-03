‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Spoilers: Hannah Brown And A Dozen Suitors Head To Scotland For Episode 5

The Bachelorette spoilers for Hannah Brown’s season reveal what many have expected; the crew is now heading overseas for the next round of dates. Hannah and her men filmed several episodes in California and then went to Rhode Island, and now spoiler guru Reality Steve is sharing some details about where they’ll be for Episode 5.

According to Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers via Twitter, Hannah and her remaining suitors are now filming in Scotland. He notes that there are 12 men remaining and that he will have more teasers to reveal in the coming days.

As it happens, a couple of spoiler accounts on Instagram had already suspected that Brown and her guys would be in Scotland for Episode 5. The two accounts named @themostdramaticseasonever and @bachelor.spoilers have been working together to dig into the details as Hannah films, and they revealed a couple of days ago on Instagram that they were hearing Scotland as the next date locale.

If these Instagram spoilers are correct, Hannah and her guys are currently filming at the Traquair House in Innerleithen, Scotland. Show creator Mike Fleiss hasn’t confirmed that they are filming in Scotland right now, but he did post an adorable shot of Brown via his Twitter page and it looks like it’s cold and rainy there right now.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Reality Steve’s spoilers have suggested that suitor Luke Parker is a frontrunner right now for Hannah’s final rose. Rumors regarding the dozen men remaining indicate that Luke is still in the mix of things, and additional details about the other guys getting dates will be confirmed soon.

If the Instagram spoilers available at this point are accurate, Hannah has also kept Connor Saeli, Devin Harris, Dustin Kendrick, Dylan Barbour, and Garrett Powell up to this point. The group of men still vying for Brown’s final rose reportedly also includes Grant Eckel, Jed Wyatt, Kevin Fortenberry, Mike Johnson, Peter Weber, and Tyler Cameron in addition to Luke. However, so far, Reality Steve hasn’t revealed specific Bachelorette spoilers regarding which guys remain according to his intel.

Filming of Hannah’s Bachelorette season will wrap in early May, and her premiere airs on ABC on Monday, May 13. As The Inquisitr recently detailed, viewers will get to watch an anniversary special celebrating 15 seasons of the show on the Monday before Brown’s premiere on May 6.

Which man will get Hannah Brown’s final rose and where will she head next for filming? Things are starting to get serious at this stage of the journey, and additional Bachelorette spoilers will become available in the coming days.