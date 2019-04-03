Justin Bieber DM’ed Billie Eilish Her Super Old Fan Messages From Back In The Day And Fans Want A Collab

Billie Eilish’s love for Justin Bieber is no secret. Capital FM reported that in an interview with ET Online, Eilish revealed that he had private messaged her, sending her a screenshot of a fan message she’d sent to him when she was younger.

“The first thing he sent was a screenshot of a DM I sent him in 2014…you know how when you follow somebody, you can see everything they DM’d you in the past? It, like, it felt good and it felt bad at the same time,” the “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker expressed.

Sadly, she wouldn’t spill what else they spoke about but she did say it may come out in the future.

“One day you’ll find out, but that s**t was crazy,” she said.

Capital FM noted that fans wanted a collaboration ever since the two communicated with each other.

“Idk what I’ll do if Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish make a song together. Probably cry, or die,” one user said on Twitter.

Billie recently did an interview on Ellen, where she teased Eilish thinking Justin Bieber may jump out at her from the box next to her. She was right to think someone was in the box to scare her, but it wasn’t actually Bieber.

Her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released last Friday via Interscope Records. It contains the singles “Bury A Friend” and “Wish You Were Gay.” Billboard has noted that her album could become the third-largest streaming week ever for an album by a woman.

Billie’s debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, has cemented her as one of music’s biggest breakout stars. It peaked within the Top 10 in Australia and Top 20 in the U.K. and the U.S. It’s been certified gold in the U.K., U.S., and Austria. It went platinum in New Zealand and Canada.

After the release of the EP, she was named Apples UpNext Artist, Billboardannounced. This is where Apple Music chooses an artist they’re currently into to give a huge boost by using their editorial team’s elusive resources to promote the act.

Eilish collaborated with singer Khalid on the single “Lovely.” The music video has been watched over 283 million times on YouTube and streamed over 543 million times.

Her account has 16.3 million followers, which have no sign of slowing down anytime soon, as her posts are liked in their millions and commented in their thousands. Her social media presence is huge and she updates her account regularly.