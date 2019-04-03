Lori Loughlin ‘Chatty’ And ‘Super Friendly’ With Fans Ahead Of College Admissions Scandal Hearing

Lori Loughlin touched down in Boston earlier this week, where she is due to make a scheduled court appearance on Wednesday in regards to her involvement in the college admissions scandal. While the nature of her visit is hardly for pleasure, People reported that the actress was in high spirits when she arrived into town, and even stopped to sign a few autographs for her awaiting fans.

The Fuller House star and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, flew into Boston’s Logan International Airport via a private plane on Tuesday, April 2, just one day ahead of her court hearing on Wednesday. Upon making their way to their hotel, the couple were greeted by a group of fans whom Lori happily interacted with.

One onlooker described the 54-year-old as “chatty” while she stopped to sign 15 to 20 autographs, while superfan Robert Schepis — who named his autograph and memorabilia company after the Lori’s 1986 BMX bike racing film RAD — said she was “super friendly.”

“She came over and she goes, ‘Guys, thanks for being such good fans. Oh my God, I love RAD. Thank you so much for waiting for me,'” he told People of his encounter with the When Calls the Heart star.

Loughlin was also willing to take photos with her fans, including Schepis, whose photo with the actress captured her sporting a huge grin.

The couple made their way to Boston for a court appearance on Wednesday in regards to their involvement in the college admissions scandal, in which more than 50 people were indicted for their part in an alleged nation wide bribery scheme. They will face a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Lori and Mossimo allegedly agreed to pay $500,000 to have their daughters Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, listed as recruits for the University of Southern California’s crew team in order to secure their admission into the prestigious college.

Also named in the scandal is Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, who The Daily Mail reported allegedly paid thousands of dollars to have her daughters entrance exam altered.

#CollegeAdmissionsScandal: Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are set to face a federal judge in Boston tomorrow: https://t.co/AGFmj2JHhe via @NBC10Boston@Miguelnbc has the details now. — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) April 3, 2019

The aftermath of the scandal breaking has left Loughlin and Giannulli “stressed,” according to a source. Many of their friends are also “shocked” by the scandal, and have began breaking ties with the couple.

“Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are,” an insider revealed to People.“It’s not like they are the victims of a crime. The are the crime. Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now”

Fortunately, Loughlin does have one pal sticking by her side — her Fuller House co-star Candace Cameron Bure. As The Inquisitrpreviously reported, the actress spoke out in support of her television aunt during a recent filming of The Today Show.

Lori Loughlin's co-stars talk sticking together "no matter what" amid cheating scandal. https://t.co/Ly5SKtw5y0 pic.twitter.com/4Wsq4tWzZw — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2019

“I’ve always said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other,” she said.