Kim Kardashian Is Planning CBD-Themed Baby Shower

Kardashian said the future baby shower will be 'zen-like,' featuring massages and crystals.

Kim Kardashian has a very specific theme in mind for her upcoming baby shower.

To celebrate the arrival of her fourth child with Kanye West, Kardashian stated she is organizing a CBD-themed baby shower, reports E! News.

She said she is avoiding the traditional party fare in favor of a more mature, relaxed atmosphere more akin to a spa than a social gathering.

“This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower,” Kardashian said.

“I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we’re going to have a drink at this baby shower — we’re not pregnant.” “This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower.”

She explained that the event would be an important opportunity for children North, Saint, and Chicago to learn that a baby brother would be joining them soon.

“When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come. They actually saw that it was like, ‘A new baby is coming.’ They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing that everyone was coming to celebrate the baby, so I’m actually really doing it for them.”

Kardashian and West have not revealed any potential baby names as of yet, though Kardashian mentioned the possibility of choosing “Rob” in honor of her late father and brother Rob Kardashian. According to E! News, she may not go with that option as the more traditional name wouldn’t be in line with the other children’s.

Apparently, the origins of the baby name trace back to a vacation in Bali that Kardashian says will be featured on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She hinted that there is a “deeper reason” for why she would decide on the name and that a blind palm reader is involved.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, the influencer explained her process for picking baby names, and indicated she takes a “family survey.” After her previous births, she ultimately waited around three or four days before settling on a name that she connected with, per Page Six.

Page Six reported in January that Kardashian would be having a fourth child via surrogate. The baby is expected to arrive in early May. She announced the impending birth during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen.