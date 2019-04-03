‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale Season: New Trailer And Poster Shows Massive Destruction

The trailer reveals a desolate Winterfell and the poster shows a multitude of dead characters.

With less than two weeks to go until the premiere of the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, a new poster and trailer are hinting that things will get very bad not only for those at Winterfell but for everyone left in the series.

The trailer shows a desolate Winterfell that is devoid of people. Snow is falling and not a soul is to be seen anywhere. However, there is evidence of destruction. Not only does it appear that the castle has sustained some damage, but relics of characters also lay strew around.

Eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot things belonging to characters from Game of Thrones and the trailer ends with the revelation of Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) sword, Longclaw. This was a gift to him from Jeor Mormont, after Jon saved his life when a wight attacked him in Castle Black. Before Jon received this gift, which is made from Valyrian steel, the pommel was remodeled to replace the Mormont sigil of a bear with the Stark sigil of a direwolf.

As Forbes points out, another sword is also present in the clip: Needle. This sword belongs to another stark, Arya (Maisie Williams). Considering the clip shows a desolate Winterfell and the absence of people, it doesn’t bode well for the Stark clan. In addition, if this battle at Winterfell — which Entertainment Weekly has already revealed some details about — is not successful, it means that the white walkers and their army of wights will march ever forward and might even end up at King’s Landing.

Of course, the question is, if this happens, which side will Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) be on?

In addition to the Season 8 trailer for Game of Thrones, HBO has also released a new poster for the final season. While the trailer is devoid of people, the poster shows nothing but Game of Thrones characters. There is one catch, though: they are all dead.

While these two new details for Season 8 seem quite ominous, many fans are holding onto the fact that they might just be stylized details for Season 8, much in the same way that a recent trailer showing Jon, Arya, and Sansa (Sophie Turner) in the crypt beneath Winterfell was. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, that trailer had been revealed to be stylized and not actual footage from the final season of Game of Thrones.

However, viewers will just have to wait until the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones to find out for sure.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, or its subsequent episodes, has not yet been released. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length of time for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.